Senate Bill 1395 Printer's Number 1852
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1852
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1395
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 26, 2026
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 26, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of January 17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), entitled
"An act establishing a fixed minimum wage and overtime rates
for employes, with certain exceptions; providing for minimum
rates for learners and apprentices; creating a Minimum Wage
Advisory Board and defining its powers and duties; conferring
powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Labor and
Industry; imposing duties on employers; and providing
penalties," further providing for preemption.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 14.1 of the act of January 17, 1968
(P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968, is
amended to read:
Section 14.1. Preemption.--(a) Except as set forth in
subsection (b), this act shall preempt and supersede any local
ordinance or rule concerning the subject matter of this act.
(b) This section does not prohibit local regulation pursuant
to an ordinance which was adopted by:
(1) a municipality prior to January 1, 2006, and which
remained in effect on January 1, 2006[.]; or
(2) a county after the effective date of this paragraph.
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