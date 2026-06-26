Senate Bill 1395 Printer's Number 1852

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1852

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1395

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 26, 2026

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 26, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of January 17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), entitled

"An act establishing a fixed minimum wage and overtime rates

for employes, with certain exceptions; providing for minimum

rates for learners and apprentices; creating a Minimum Wage

Advisory Board and defining its powers and duties; conferring

powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Labor and

Industry; imposing duties on employers; and providing

penalties," further providing for preemption.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 14.1 of the act of January 17, 1968

(P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968, is

amended to read:

Section 14.1. Preemption.--(a) Except as set forth in

subsection (b), this act shall preempt and supersede any local

ordinance or rule concerning the subject matter of this act.

(b) This section does not prohibit local regulation pursuant

to an ordinance which was adopted by:

(1) a municipality prior to January 1, 2006, and which

remained in effect on January 1, 2006[.]; or

(2) a county after the effective date of this paragraph.

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