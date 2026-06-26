Senate Bill 1405 Printer's Number 1854
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1854
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1405
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,
J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO AND PICOZZI, JUNE 26, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 26, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in arson, criminal mischief and other
property destruction, further providing for the offense of
arson and related offenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3301(j) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 3301. Arson and related offenses.
* * *
(j) Definitions.--As used in this section the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
"Actively engaged in fighting the fire." The following:
(1) In active duty in the protection of the public
against fire, which shall include:
(i) Efforts to detect fires.
(ii) Firefighting response.
(iii) Extinguishing fires.
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