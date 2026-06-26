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Senate Bill 1405 Printer's Number 1854

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1854

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1405

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,

J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO AND PICOZZI, JUNE 26, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 26, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in arson, criminal mischief and other

property destruction, further providing for the offense of

arson and related offenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3301(j) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 3301. Arson and related offenses.

* * *

(j) Definitions.--As used in this section the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Actively engaged in fighting the fire." The following:

(1) In active duty in the protection of the public

against fire, which shall include:

(i) Efforts to detect fires.

(ii) Firefighting response.

(iii) Extinguishing fires.

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Senate Bill 1405 Printer's Number 1854

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