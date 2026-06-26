Senate Resolution 348 Printer's Number 1856
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1856
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
348
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI,
COSTA, VOGEL, COLEMAN, MALONE, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD,
SANTARSIERO, ARGALL AND KEEFER, JUNE 26, 2026
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 26, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Uniform Construction Code Review and Advisory
Council to conduct a study and issue a report recommending
modifications and limitations to the International Building
Code that would allow for a single-exit stairway to serve
multifamily residential structures up to six stories above
grade plane.
WHEREAS, The Uniform Construction Code Review and Advisory
Council within the Department of Labor and Industry is obligated
to provide recommendations regarding proposed changes to the
Pennsylvania Construction Code Act to the Governor, General
Assembly and the Department of Labor and Industry, and to review
the most recent triennial building code updates published by the
International Code Council; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania adopts language from the International
Building Code (IBC), which most state and local governments in
the United States use as the foundation for their building
codes; and
WHEREAS, The IBC has always permitted buildings up to three
stories and 12 units to have one point of egress, but the IBC
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