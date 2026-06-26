Senate Resolution 348 Printer's Number 1856

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1856

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

348

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI,

COSTA, VOGEL, COLEMAN, MALONE, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD,

SANTARSIERO, ARGALL AND KEEFER, JUNE 26, 2026

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 26, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Uniform Construction Code Review and Advisory

Council to conduct a study and issue a report recommending

modifications and limitations to the International Building

Code that would allow for a single-exit stairway to serve

multifamily residential structures up to six stories above

grade plane.

WHEREAS, The Uniform Construction Code Review and Advisory

Council within the Department of Labor and Industry is obligated

to provide recommendations regarding proposed changes to the

Pennsylvania Construction Code Act to the Governor, General

Assembly and the Department of Labor and Industry, and to review

the most recent triennial building code updates published by the

International Code Council; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania adopts language from the International

Building Code (IBC), which most state and local governments in

the United States use as the foundation for their building

codes; and

WHEREAS, The IBC has always permitted buildings up to three

stories and 12 units to have one point of egress, but the IBC

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