Senate Bill 1399 Printer's Number 1855
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - facility:
(1) A law enforcement agency.
(2) A fire department or fire company.
(3) An emergency medical services agency.
(4) A rescue squad.
(5) A county emergency management agency.
"Material revision." A revision to an emergency preparedness
plan that revises the information required under section
7329.2(b) or otherwise revises the information provided under
section 7329.3 (relating to coordination and distribution).
§ 7329.2. Emergency preparedness plan.
(a) Plan required.--A covered facility shall develop,
maintain and implement a written emergency preparedness plan to
address fire, explosion, evacuation, shelter-in-place and other
hazards that may threaten the health or safety of a resident,
staff member or visitor.
(b) Minimum requirements.--An emergency preparedness plan
shall include all of the following:
(1) Procedures to account for each resident, staff
member and visitor during an emergency, including methods to
track the status of and communicate information about an
individual to a local emergency responder.
(2) Identification of a designated on-site emergency
coordinator who has authority during an emergency and is
responsible for communication and coordination with a local
emergency responder.
(3) Essential preincident information necessary to
support an emergency response, including information relating
to facility layout, building systems, access points, utility
shutoffs and evacuation procedures.
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