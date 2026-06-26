Senate Bill 1399 Printer's Number 1855

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - facility:

(1) A law enforcement agency.

(2) A fire department or fire company.

(3) An emergency medical services agency.

(4) A rescue squad.

(5) A county emergency management agency.

"Material revision." A revision to an emergency preparedness

plan that revises the information required under section

7329.2(b) or otherwise revises the information provided under

section 7329.3 (relating to coordination and distribution).

§ 7329.2. Emergency preparedness plan.

(a) Plan required.--A covered facility shall develop,

maintain and implement a written emergency preparedness plan to

address fire, explosion, evacuation, shelter-in-place and other

hazards that may threaten the health or safety of a resident,

staff member or visitor.

(b) Minimum requirements.--An emergency preparedness plan

shall include all of the following:

(1) Procedures to account for each resident, staff

member and visitor during an emergency, including methods to

track the status of and communicate information about an

individual to a local emergency responder.

(2) Identification of a designated on-site emergency

coordinator who has authority during an emergency and is

responsible for communication and coordination with a local

emergency responder.

(3) Essential preincident information necessary to

support an emergency response, including information relating

to facility layout, building systems, access points, utility

shutoffs and evacuation procedures.

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