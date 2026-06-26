Senate Bill 1402 Printer's Number 1857
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - investigation under this paragraph, the department may remove
an instrument, document, account, book, record or file of a
licensee to a location outside the office of the licensee.
The licensee or other entity subject to examination shall pay
the cost of the examination.
(2) Conduct an administrative hearing on a matter
pertaining to this chapter, issue a subpoena to compel the
attendance of a witness and the production of an instrument,
document, account, book or record and retain an instrument,
document, account, book or record until completion of the
proceeding in connection with which the instrument, document,
account, book or record was produced. A department official
may administer an oath or affirmation to a person whose
testimony is required. If a person fails to comply with a
subpoena issued by the department or to testify on a matter
concerning which the person may be lawfully interrogated,
Commonwealth Court, on application of the department, may
issue an order requiring the attendance of the person, the
production of the instrument, document, account, book or
record and the giving of testimony.
(3) Request and receive information or a record of any
kind, including a report of criminal history record
information, from a Federal, State, local or foreign
government entity regarding an applicant, licensee or person
related to the business of the applicant or licensee. The
applicant or licensee shall pay the cost of obtaining the
information or record.
(4) Promulgate regulations and issue statements of
policy or orders necessary for the proper conduct of business
under this chapter, the issuance and renewal of licenses and
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