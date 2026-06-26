Senate Bill 1402 Printer's Number 1857

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - investigation under this paragraph, the department may remove

an instrument, document, account, book, record or file of a

licensee to a location outside the office of the licensee.

The licensee or other entity subject to examination shall pay

the cost of the examination.

(2) Conduct an administrative hearing on a matter

pertaining to this chapter, issue a subpoena to compel the

attendance of a witness and the production of an instrument,

document, account, book or record and retain an instrument,

document, account, book or record until completion of the

proceeding in connection with which the instrument, document,

account, book or record was produced. A department official

may administer an oath or affirmation to a person whose

testimony is required. If a person fails to comply with a

subpoena issued by the department or to testify on a matter

concerning which the person may be lawfully interrogated,

Commonwealth Court, on application of the department, may

issue an order requiring the attendance of the person, the

production of the instrument, document, account, book or

record and the giving of testimony.

(3) Request and receive information or a record of any

kind, including a report of criminal history record

information, from a Federal, State, local or foreign

government entity regarding an applicant, licensee or person

related to the business of the applicant or licensee. The

applicant or licensee shall pay the cost of obtaining the

information or record.

(4) Promulgate regulations and issue statements of

policy or orders necessary for the proper conduct of business

under this chapter, the issuance and renewal of licenses and

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