Senate Bill 1235 Printer's Number 1860
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - but in no event more than [90 days] six months beyond the
expiration of that person's appointed term.
(c) Vacancies.--
* * *
(2) Whenever a board member's term expires, that
member's position shall be immediately deemed a vacancy, and
the Governor shall nominate a person to fill that membership
position on the board [within 90 days of] not later than six
months after the date of expiration, even if the member
continues to remain on the board.
* * *
§ 6115. INCOMPATIBLE OFFICES AND REMOVAL.
(A) GENERAL RULE.--THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD SHALL NOT HOLD
ANY OTHER PUBLIC OFFICE [OR EMPLOYMENT NOR ENGAGE IN ANY
BUSINESS, PROFESSION OR EMPLOYMENT DURING THEIR TERMS OF SERVICE
AS MEMBERS THEREOF AND SHALL HOLD THEIR OFFICES DURING THE TERMS
FOR WHICH THEY SHALL HAVE BEEN APPOINTED]. MEMBERS OF THE BOARD
MAY NOT ENGAGE IN ANY BUSINESS, PROFESSION OR EMPLOYMENT DURING
THEIR TERMS OF SERVICE AS MEMBERS UNLESS HE OR SHE RECEIVES
PRIOR APPROVAL FROM THE OFFICE OF GENERAL COUNSEL THAT THE
BUSINESS, PROFESSION OR EMPLOYMENT:
(1) IS NOT INCOMPATIBLE WITH HIS OR HER OFFICIAL DUTIES;
AND
(2) DOES NOT CREATE A CONFLICT OF INTEREST WITH HIS OR
HER OFFICIAL DUTIES.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall apply to members of the
Pennsylvania Parole Board who hold that office on or after the
effective date of this section.
Section 3. This act shall take effect in 60 days
20260SB1235PN1860 - 2 -
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