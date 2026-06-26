Senate Bill 1235 Printer's Number 1860

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - but in no event more than [90 days] six months beyond the

expiration of that person's appointed term.

(c) Vacancies.--

* * *

(2) Whenever a board member's term expires, that

member's position shall be immediately deemed a vacancy, and

the Governor shall nominate a person to fill that membership

position on the board [within 90 days of] not later than six

months after the date of expiration, even if the member

continues to remain on the board.

* * *

§ 6115. INCOMPATIBLE OFFICES AND REMOVAL.

(A) GENERAL RULE.--THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD SHALL NOT HOLD

ANY OTHER PUBLIC OFFICE [OR EMPLOYMENT NOR ENGAGE IN ANY

BUSINESS, PROFESSION OR EMPLOYMENT DURING THEIR TERMS OF SERVICE

AS MEMBERS THEREOF AND SHALL HOLD THEIR OFFICES DURING THE TERMS

FOR WHICH THEY SHALL HAVE BEEN APPOINTED]. MEMBERS OF THE BOARD

MAY NOT ENGAGE IN ANY BUSINESS, PROFESSION OR EMPLOYMENT DURING

THEIR TERMS OF SERVICE AS MEMBERS UNLESS HE OR SHE RECEIVES

PRIOR APPROVAL FROM THE OFFICE OF GENERAL COUNSEL THAT THE

BUSINESS, PROFESSION OR EMPLOYMENT:

(1) IS NOT INCOMPATIBLE WITH HIS OR HER OFFICIAL DUTIES;

AND

(2) DOES NOT CREATE A CONFLICT OF INTEREST WITH HIS OR

HER OFFICIAL DUTIES.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall apply to members of the

Pennsylvania Parole Board who hold that office on or after the

effective date of this section.

Section 3. This act shall take effect in 60 days

20260SB1235PN1860 - 2 -

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