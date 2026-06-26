Quick action helps avert tragedy at Beaumont clinic

Staff acted fast to get everyone out safely, avoiding tragedy

It was a typical busy Monday morning at the Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic. Exam rooms were filling up, phones were ringing and Veterans were checking in for their appointments, when the pouring rain gave way to something unexpected: a slow sag in the roof.

Staff noticed it almost immediately. Within moments, Pedro Leon, the clinic’s nurse manager, an Army Veteran himself, was moving through the building directing staff and Veterans toward the exits. Clinic Director Dr. Shanthi Reddy and several other staff also jumped into action, helping Veterans and staff out of the clinic. There was no panic, just urgency. Patients were guided out of waiting rooms and exam areas, employees cleared their stations and the clinic emptied out quickly.

Then the roof gave way.

By the time it collapsed, the clinic was empty. No Veterans and no staff were injured; an outcome VA leadership credits to the speed and composure of the employees who recognized the danger and acted before there was time to think twice.

Among those recognized for their role in the evacuation are Will Angelle, Latrecia Garrett, Pedro Leon, Dr. Shanthi Reddy and Jose Estrada. The quick thinking on the part of each of these employees helped others move to safety in critical moments before the structure failed.

“We are incredibly proud of our staff,” said Lindsey Crain, deputy director of the Houston VA. “Their training and their instincts took over, and because of that everyone walked out safely.”

Clinic building temporarily closed: On-site services to continue beginning next week

The Beaumont clinic sustained significant structural damage, along with water damage from the storm, and will remain temporarily closed while VA repairs the roof and addresses the flooding. But care to Veterans hasn’t stopped. VA staff called every single patient with an appointment to make alternative arrangements, and telehealth appointments are available.

VA is in the process of setting up temporary mobile medical units in the Beaumont clinic’s parking lot, expected to be operational within the week. Crain visited the site following the collapse and emphasized VA’s commitment to continuity of care for the more than 10,000 Veterans it serves.

“Our priority right now is making sure every Veteran who depends on this clinic continues to get the care they need without interruption,” she said. “We’re standing up mobile units and temporary structures, leaning on our Clinical Contact Center, and doing everything we can to bridge the gap while repairs are underway.” VA’s Clinical Contact Center remains available for medication needs, scheduling and other healthcare questions at 1-833-363-1063.

Looking ahead: A new clinic on the way

The roof collapse comes as VA continues construction on a new Beaumont clinic location, which broke ground in July 2025. VA has already opened 36 new clinics nationwide since January 2025, and the new Beaumont clinic will be nearly double the size of the current building and will allow VA to expand services offered to local Veterans.

“We’re proud of our dedicated employees and grateful for the patience and understanding of the Veterans we serve,” Crain added. “We know this is disruptive, and we are working as quickly and safely as possible to get our Veterans back into the clinic, and ultimately into a bigger, new clinic.”

On a national scale, VA will spend a record $4.8 billion on non-recurring maintenance funds this fiscal year to maintain and upgrade VA facilities. Amounts obligated so far include:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

$255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

$13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants.

Veterans with medical questions or who need assistance during the closure are encouraged to call 833-363-1063.