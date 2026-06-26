Factor these 4 facets of VA primary care into your career choice 

At the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), primary care careers aren’t just about processing patients. Here, we develop a bond with the Veterans we help heal, using every available opportunity to strengthen those ties and build a community of caring around each Veteran.

How do we do that? By being patient-centric, team-built, care-focused and well-balanced.

VA primary care is patient-centric

For us, taking your time with Veterans is a priority. That time makes them feel valued, which is essential to forming meaningful, trusting relationships. In turn, you’ll be helping heal with those who have served our country, a noble mission that is a key factor in why many providers and clinicians choose to join VA.

For our primary care teams, who are often the first faces Veterans see when they come to us for help, that’s a winning combination. If you’re interested in taking the time to truly learn what your patients need and having the time to make the best possible choices for them, VA is the place you want to work.

VA primary care is team-built

Our patient-aligned care teams (PACTs) are the cornerstone of how we approach our work. Every Veteran has their own PACT, and alongside family members and caregivers, we work together to ensure that every treatment plan meets their specific needs.

As a primary care clinician, you’ll be the first person to weigh in on a Veteran’s treatment, but you won’t be alone. You’ll be able to pull in your fellow clinicians as needed to make sure that each Veteran is getting the right care at the right time.

What’s even better is that VA’s nationwide network provides you access to experts across the country you can lean on for advice and input. With everyone working toward the same goal, that collective brilliance makes caring for our Veterans all the more effective.

VA primary care is care-focused

As a clinician, have you ever had to worry about insurance denying the care you know your patient needs? Have you ever had a patient tell you they couldn’t afford treatment?

At VA, our primary care teams can provide the highest quality healthcare when and how Veterans need it. We don’t have to worry about insurance or payments. Instead, our focus—your focus—is on what works, not what it might cost.

VA primary care is well-balanced

While we encourage our primary care practitioners to take time with the Veterans we serve, we also encourage them to take time for themselves, to relax, to recharge and renew their commitment to our mission.

In addition to other professional employment benefits, VA supports a proper work-life balance. With a career on our team, you can enjoy flexible schedules, as well as 13 to 26 days of paid annual leave, 13 days of paid annual sick leave with no limit on accumulation, 11 paid federal holidays, and 12 weeks of paid parental leave to help you make the most of life.

“If you’re looking for work-life balance, where you can raise a family, take care of yourself and still have a great occupation, this is it. This is where you want to be,” said Dr. Nabiha Gill of the Indianapolis VA Medical Center.

Find your place at VA

If you want a primary care career that is patient-centric, team-built, care-focused and well-balanced, VA is just what you’re looking for. Learn more at VA Careers.