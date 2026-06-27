Rutland Barracks - Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE NUMBER: 26B4004888
RANK / TROOPER FULL
NAME: Corporal Joseph Duca
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT NUMBER: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On June 26, 2026, at
approximately 0525 hours
STREET: Main Street
TOWN: West Rutland, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Whipple Hollow
Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rainy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknow
VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown
VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger Side
Headlight Area
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: N/A
Pedestrian #1
Name: Devin Pierro
Age: 30
City, State of Residence: West Rutland, Vermont
Injuries: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/26/2026, at approximately 0525 hours,
Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of
a deceased male lying in the grass off the north side of Main
Street in the Town of West Rutland.
Through investigation it
was determined Pedestrian #1 (Pierro)
was walking west on Main Street when he was struck by a passing
vehicle. The operator and the vehicle failed to stop
and have yet to be identified. Pedestrian #1
(Pierro) was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to
the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by The
Vermont State Police Crash Investigation Unit, West Rutland
Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service and the Vermont
State Police Victim Services Unit.
Anyone with further information regarding the
crash is encouraged to contact Corporal Joseph Duca of the
Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or joseph.duca@vermont.gov or anonymously
at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
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