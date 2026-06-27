Rutland Barracks - Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE NUMBER: 26B4004888

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joseph Duca

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT NUMBER: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On June 26, 2026, at approximately 0525 hours

STREET: Main Street

TOWN: West Rutland, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Whipple Hollow Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknow

VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown

VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger Side Headlight Area

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: N/A

Pedestrian #1

Name: Devin Pierro

Age: 30

City, State of Residence: West Rutland, Vermont

Injuries: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/26/2026, at approximately 0525 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a deceased male lying in the grass off the north side of Main Street in the Town of West Rutland.

Through investigation it was determined Pedestrian #1 (Pierro) was walking west on Main Street when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The operator and the vehicle failed to stop and have yet to be identified. Pedestrian #1 (Pierro) was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by The Vermont State Police Crash Investigation Unit, West Rutland Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service and the Vermont State Police Victim Services Unit.

Anyone with further information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Corporal Joseph Duca of the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or joseph.duca@vermont.gov or anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.