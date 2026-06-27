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Rutland Barracks - Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE NUMBER: 26B4004888  

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joseph Duca 

STATION: Rutland                             

CONTACT NUMBER: (802) 773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: On June 26, 2026, at approximately 0525 hours 

STREET: Main Street 

TOWN: West Rutland, Vermont 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Whipple Hollow Road 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A 

WEATHER: Rainy 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Unknown 

AGE: Unknown 

SEAT BELT? Unknown 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknow 

VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown  

VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger Side Headlight Area 

INJURIES: Unknown 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

Pedestrian #1 

Name: Devin Pierro  

Age: 30 

City, State of Residence: West Rutland, Vermont 

Injuries: Fatal 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  

On 06/26/2026, at approximately 0525 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a deceased male lying in the grass off the north side of Main Street in the Town of West Rutland.   

Through investigation it was determined Pedestrian #1 (Pierro) was walking west on Main Street when he was struck by a passing vehicle.  The operator and the vehicle failed to stop and have yet to be identified.  Pedestrian #1 (Pierro) was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.   

The Vermont State Police were assisted by The Vermont State Police Crash Investigation Unit, West Rutland Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service and the Vermont State Police Victim Services Unit.   

Anyone with further information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Corporal Joseph Duca of the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or joseph.duca@vermont.gov or anonymously at  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.  


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Rutland Barracks - Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

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