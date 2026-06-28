OnDemand Realty Opens New Fort Worth Office on Magnolia Avenue — 'Where the West Is Sold'

Entry To New OnDemand Realty Fort Worth Office

OnDemand Realty opens its new Fort Worth office at 600 W. Magnolia Avenue. The DFW Brokerage moved from the Historic Stockyards to the vibrant Magnolia area

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnDemand Realty , one of the fastest growing residential real estate brokerages serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, today announced the grand opening of its new Fort Worth office at 600 W. Magnolia Avenue. The move marks a major milestone for the growing brokerage and arrives with a fitting new slogan for the Cowtown market: "Where the West Is Sold."The new location relocates the brokerage's Fort Worth operations from the Historic Stockyards district at 1500 N. Main Street to the heart of the Near Southside — one of Fort Worth's most dynamic and walkable urban neighborhoods, anchored by the eclectic shops, restaurants, and creative energy of Magnolia Avenue.Spanning 4,500 square feet, the new office pairs Fort Worth's western heritage with a clean, modern SoHo-inspired design — think open layouts, exposed architectural character, and bright, loft-style workspaces. The space was purpose-built for a growing team and includes six private offices, eight workstations, and a large meeting room designed to host agent collaboration, client consultations, and community events."Fort Worth is famously known as the place where the West begins — and we're proud to be the place where the West is sold," said Tyler DeMando, Broker/Owner of OnDemand Realty. "Moving from the Stockyards to Magnolia Avenue lets us honor everything we love about Fort Worth's roots while stepping into one of the most exciting, forward-looking neighborhoods in the city. This new office reflects exactly who we are: rooted in Texas tradition, built for the modern agent and the modern client."The relocation to the Near Southside positions OnDemand Realty alongside a thriving community of local businesses, design firms, and creative professionals in a district celebrated for its blend of historic charm and contemporary style. The walkable, amenity-rich setting offers agents and clients alike easy access to some of Fort Worth's best dining, coffee, and culture — a backdrop that mirrors the brokerage's own mix of established expertise and fresh thinking.The new Fort Worth office complements OnDemand Realty's headquarters in Frisco and four other offices throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. OnDemand Realty's flat-fee model has made it a standout for experienced agents across the Metroplex, offering a transparent, agent-first alternative to the traditional commission-split brokerage."We built OnDemand Realty around the idea that great agents deserve to keep more of what they earn," DeMando added. "Our new Fort Worth home gives our team a space worthy of that mission — and gives our clients a place that feels every bit as professional and welcoming as the service we provide."OnDemand Realty's new Fort Worth office is now open at 600 W. Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX. To learn more, schedule a visit, or explore career opportunities with the brokerage, visit www.ondemanddfw.com

OnDemand Realty New Fort Worth Office

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