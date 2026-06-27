Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

CLAY KASERNE, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden officially renamed its fitness center on Clay Kaserne on Saturday, June 27, to the "Master Sergeant Michael B. Riley Fitness Center," honoring a fallen U.S. Army Green Beret who gave his life in service to the nation.

Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, known as "Mike Nice," was born on December 6, 1986, in Heilbronn, Germany. Raised in Germany, he moved to the United States at age 20 to enlist in the Army in 2006. In 2010, he left Ranger School six weeks before graduation to care for his sick mother and was selected for Special Forces Assessment and Selection. Riley earned his Green Beret in 2013 and returned to graduate Ranger School in 2015.

As a Special Forces Communications Sergeant with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), he deployed extensively, including six combat tours to Afghanistan, earning decorations such as the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Known for his exceptional physical fitness and his dedication to CrossFit-style training, he was just as defined by his character, a mentor and motivator who pushed those around him to reach their full potential.

“Mike was someone who always motivated people. If Mike saw you as a friend or family, he did everything to make sure you had what you needed, but he also pushed you, because he saw the potential in you that you sometimes didn't see in yourself," said Benny Brand with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Team and Rileys’ best friend. “He constantly challenged people to improve themselves. He pushed people not because he enjoyed seeing them struggle, but because he believed in them.”

On June 25, 2019, Riley was killed during combat operations in Shinia Village, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, at the age of 32. Remembered for his skill, selflessness, and dependability, he exemplified the Special Forces ethos of quiet professionalism, loyalty, and service before self, leaving a lasting legacy through all those he trained, served alongside, and inspired.

“Mike was an outstanding Soldier who deployed to Afghanistan six times and paid the ultimate sacrifice. For something like that, it's simply right to do this, and I'm glad it worked out," Brand said of the facility dedication.

Special guests to the event were Mike's mother Andrea with family members and Sgt. Major George Graham,former 10th SFG (A) Command Sgt. Maj.andRileys’ mentor.

Riley’s mother got awarded the symbolical key to the fitness center, acknowledging that although the Army owns the building, it will always bear her son’s name and story.

“Today marks a bittersweet moment for everyone who knew Master Sergeant Mike Riley,” saidGraham, “While we can no longer physically see his infectious smile or hear his laughter, with the dedication of this remarkable fitness facility today, a perpetual symbol is forged that will outlive everyone in attendance and preserve Mike’s accomplishments as a son, brother, fearless warrior, and mentor.”

Also in attendance were many of his teammates, both active-duty and retired, including Soldiers who traveled from Fort Carson, Colorado, as well as members of 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) stationed in Germany.

“We’re here today to dedicate this building to Master Sergeant Michael Riley, so that when soldiers, civilians, families, and kids walk through these doors, they’ll read his story,” said Gen. Christopher Donahue,Commanding General United States Army Europe and Africa, who was also the Special Operations Commander during Rileys last time in Afghanistan.“Every daythey’llknow who Mike was. Every daythey’llknow who to live up to. Every day, Mike will continue to live.”

The renaming ceremony was combined with a memorial run and the annual community "Hero" workout.

To keep Riley’s memory alive, Brand has organized a fitness day every year since 2020, the Micheal B. Riley Hero Day, motivating participants to push themselves and work on their own growth. The memorial workout was created by Riley's fellow Green Berets after his death and reflects the elite physical standard Mike held himself to.

It consists of four rounds, each beginning with a 400-meter run (optionally completed with a weighted ruck or vest), followed by 20 burpees, 10 pull-ups, and 10 power cleans, performed in any order.

"This Hero Workout of the Day (WOD) isn’t about competition, that's really important. Everyone can take part,” explained Brand. “It’s about coming together to remember a fallen hero. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or trying a workout like this for the first time, everyone is welcome. The whole point is just to show up and honor Mike."

Hosted at the Wiesbaden fitness center every year, the event has grown larger with each passing year. This yearGerman Polizei, Bundeswehr Soldiers and German Firefighters joined in on the memorial event.In total over 300 people participated on one of the hottest daysof the year.

“At Mike’s funeral, when I said my final goodbye, I made him a promise. I promised him that we’d do everything we could to keep his memory and legacy alive,” said Brand. ”And [...] today, I’m able to keep my word.”

The renaming of the Wiesbaden fitness center stands as a lasting tribute to a Soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice and to the legacy of friendship, strength, and selflessness he leaves behind.