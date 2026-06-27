Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured an order in the Supreme Court of Texas (“SCOTX”) that successfully stops Harris County’s efforts to give away taxpayer dollars to fund the defense of illegal aliens in federal deportation proceedings.

Attorney General Paxton sued Harris County for unlawfully directing over $1.3 million in taxpayer funds to defend illegal aliens from deportation. Now, SCOTX has ordered that Harris County is barred from continuing to disburse its funds as the case continues to be litigated.

“This is a major win for protecting taxpayer dollars,” said Attorney General Paxton. “It’s deeply wrong that any Texan should be forced to have their hard-earned dollars taken from them only to be handed out to defend illegal aliens. It’s unacceptable, it’s illegal, and it will not stand in the Lone Star State. I commend the Texas Supreme Court for correctly ordering that this unlawful program is frozen as the case continues.”

To read the order, click here.