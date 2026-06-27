Fulton County Officially Recognizes June 27 as Congolese Day as Thousands Expected to March to Atlanta Stadium

Honored to welcome Democratic Republic of the Congo and serve as their official Satellite Embassy. Watching the Congolese community gather here before marching to ATL stadium…there's nothing better!” — Skinny DeVille, co-owner of Atlantucky Brewing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantucky Brewing will serve as the Official Democratic Republic of the Congo Satellite Embassy on Saturday, June 27, welcoming supporters, dignitaries and fans for a celebration of Congolese culture ahead of the nation's Group K FIFA World Cup 2026™match against Uzbekistan. The event will also include a Fulton County proclamation recognizing June 27 as Congolese Day.The celebration begins at 3pm at Atlantucky Brewing with remarks from representatives of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Fulton County officials. Following the ceremony, at 430pm supporters will march from the brewery to Atlanta Stadium in a display of national pride. Organizers expect between 1,000 and 3,000 people to take part.Available for interviews: Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. — Fulton County; Ambassador Yvette Nandu — Democratic Republic of Congo; Voila Congo Silini M. Rubango Chairman; Fish Scales of Nappy Roots and co-owner of Atlantucky; Skinny Deville of Nappy Roots and co-owner of Atlantucky.The Democratic Republic of the Congo has had an electric presence at this year's FIFA World Cup. Their supporters have created an unforgettable atmosphere, turning every match day into a celebration that extends well beyond the stadium. Saturday's march is the latest proof that Congo's run isn't solely a sporting story. It's a cultural moment, and Atlanta is at the center of it.Atlantucky Brewing has emerged as one of Atlanta's premier gathering spots for World Cup fans from around the globe. The two brewery owners who are also members of the Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots, performed at the FIFA Fan Festival on Juneteenth and have continued hosting watch parties throughout the tournament. Fans can enjoy a glass of their newly introduced World Class Pilsner, Atlantucky's collaboration with SweetWater Brewing Company crafted to capture the global spirit of the World Cup."We're honored to welcome the Democratic Republic of the Congo and serve as their official Satellite Embassy," said Skinny DeVille, co-owner of Atlantucky Brewing. "Watching the Congolese community gather here before marching to the stadium…there's nothing better than that."Members of the media are invited to attend the proclamation ceremony at Atlantucky Brewing before the march to Atlanta Stadium. Interviews with Democratic Republic of the Congo representatives, Fulton County officials and Atlantucky leadership are available upon request. To schedule, contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 or Skylar Peterson at (678) 379-3874.# # #About Atlantucky BrewingLocated at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96 in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta, Atlantucky, one of the nation’s few black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots. The name, “Atlantucky,” celebrates the band’s historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery’s taproom is in the shadows of Atlanta Stadium and the historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) of Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. For more information about Atlantucky Brewing, please visit www.atlantucky.com About the Democratic Republic of CongoThe Democratic Republic of the Congo, also known as the DR Congo, Congo-Kinshasa, or simply the Congo or less often Zaire, is a country in Central Africa. By land area, it is the second-largest country in Africa and the eleventh-largest in the world.About Nappy RootsNappy Roots is a Grammy Award-nominated alternative Southern rap group originally from Bowling Green, Kentucky, whose Southern-rooted sound helped define a generation of hip-hop. With more than two decades of unforgettable music like "Good Day," "Awnaw," and "Po' Folks," the group remains one of the most authentic voices in rap.

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