Bright Brilliance Launches IGI-Certified, Made-to-Order Lab Grown Diamond and Moissanite Fine Jewelry

IGI-Certified Lab Grown Diamond Bright Brilliance Logo

Direct-to-consumer jeweler with 5 years of expertise offering IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds and custom-made jewelry across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Brilliance, a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamonds and moissanite, has launched across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia with a catalog of IGI-certified , made-to-order rings, wedding bands, necklaces, and tennis bracelets. The brand combines independent diamond certification with full custom design, allowing customers to commission pieces built to their own specifications.Backed by more than five years of experience in the lab grown diamond jewelry industry, Bright Brilliance has built its model around made-to-order craftsmanship. Customers can submit a reference image or describe a specific design, and the brand will produce a custom piece to match, from stone shape and carat to metal and setting. This approach extends beyond configuring existing inventory, giving buyers the ability to create original designs rather than choose only from a fixed catalog.Every lab grown diamond offered by the brand is certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI), giving buyers independent documentation of a stone's cut, color, clarity, and carat. The catalog spans lab grown diamond engagement rings , wedding bands, necklaces, and tennis bracelets, alongside a dedicated line of moissanite rings . Because the stones are created in controlled laboratory conditions, they are conflict-free by origin."Most shoppers want two things that rarely come together: a certified, ethically sourced stone, and a design that is truly their own," said a spokesperson for Bright Brilliance. "By working directly with customers and removing the middlemen, we can deliver IGI-certified, made-to-order pieces at prices below comparable traditional jewelers, without compromising on certification or craftsmanship."Orders ship free and fully insured to customers across all four launch markets, and purchases are covered by a 30-day return and exchange window."Custom work has been our specialty from the start,' the spokesperson added. "Whether a customer arrives with a photo, a sketch, or only an idea, the aim is to make certified, customizable fine jewelry approachable for buyers who care about value, transparency, and how their stones are sourced."The full collection is available at brightbrilliance.com.About Bright BrillianceBright Brilliance is a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand offering IGI-certified lab grown diamonds and moissanite. Backed by more than five years of experience in the lab grown diamond jewelry industry, the brand specializes in made-to-order engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, and tennis bracelets, produced from customers' own designs or reference images. Bright Brilliance offers conflict-free sourcing, insured shipping, and 30-day returns to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.More information is available at brightbrilliance.com.

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