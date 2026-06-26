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Pleasant Valley holds first staff cornhole tournament

Off-duty staff from Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga gathered off-site for the first cornhole tournament.

Organized by the Employee Action Committee, the event was a way to promote positive staff interactions across all classifications.

Pleasant Valley prison staff give the event a thumbs up.
Throwing bean bags for the cornhole tournament.
Two people smiling for the camera at the tournament with Pleasant Valley State Prison staff.

Pleasant Valley State Prison Employee Action Committee has made staff support and promote positive staff interactions across all classifications.

The committee hosted the first cornhole tournament for staff and their families, giving people a chance to come together and create positive work-associated memories.

Prison staff and their families at the cornhole tournament, Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, California, May 2026.
Grilling at the event from Pleasant Valley State Prison.

The tournament is one more way the committee is trying to bring a more balanced and healthy experience for prison staff. To this end, they host several outside-of-work events throughout the year.

Any funds raised through these events go into supporting future staff events.

Whether funding scholarships for employees’ children or staff hardships, the Employee Action Committee is works to support the health and wellness of staff.

Staff goof around for the camera at a cornhole tournament held off-site from Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga.
People playing cornhole.

Submitted by Lt. B. O’Daniels

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Pleasant Valley holds first staff cornhole tournament

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