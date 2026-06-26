Week in Review: June 26

In this June 26 Week in Review, we highlight Sergeant Michael Miranda, the College Outreach Program’s record year and CSP‑Corcoran’s fundraiser for children’s hospital.

Staff Spotlight

Sergeant Michael Miranda receives Silver Star Medal of Valor

Folsom State Prison Sgt. Michael Miranda was among 13 CDCR employees honored by Governor Gavin Newsom during the State Employee Medal of Valor ceremony on June 12. At the time of incident, Miranda served as a correctional officer. He received a Silver Star Medal of Valor for helping rescue a family trapped in a crashed vehicle.

On Dec. 5, 2023, Correctional Officers Maritza Lira and Miranda were transporting an incarcerated person when Lira spotted an overturned truck down an embankment near Willits.

Miranda stopped to assist while Lira secured the transport vehicle and flagged down California Highway Patrol officers to request emergency medical services.

At the crash site, Miranda rescued an injured child from the unstable truck. He then helped free a woman and her infant with assistance from a bystander. Miranda carried the infant to safety as emergency responders arrived.

The officers’ quick actions helped stabilize a dangerous situation and safely evacuate the vehicles occupants before emergency responders arrived.

The Silver Star Medal of Valor recognizes state employees who perform heroic acts beyond the normal call of duty while risking their own safety to save lives or protect property.

Recruitment

College Outreach Program reaches record growth

The Peace Officer Recruitment Unit’s College Outreach Program capped its strongest year to date, expanding opportunities for students to explore CDCR careers.

The outreach achieved record engagement by adopting a dynamic hybrid model pairing coursework with hands-on facility tours.

The program coordinated 32 institution tours during the Spring 2026 semester, connecting hundreds of students with firsthand insights into correctional opportunities.

Sixteen CDCR institutions hosted tours, giving students a behind-the-scenes look at daily operations and career paths.

The program grew from 12 participating colleges in 2023 to 25 this year, with active participation from universities, community colleges and student groups.

Building on momentum, the program is launching a pilot Summer School initiative. The effort will extend tours beyond the traditional academic year and create a continuous pipeline of future candidates.

The Peace Officer Recruitment Unit remains dedicated to expanding the College Outreach Program, reinforcing partnerships with educators and strengthening CDCR’s position as a top employer for students across California.

In the Community

CSP‑Corcoran fundraise for children’s hospital

Employees and executives from California State Prison (CSP) Corcoran, visited Valley Children’s Hospital June 16 to present a donation supporting pediatric cancer programs.

Staff and the incarcerated population raised more than $15,000 through their third annual cancer walk fundraiser.

The contribution benefits programs serving children and families facing cancer diagnoses.

During the visit, the team toured the Cancer and Blood Disorders Center as well as the Starship Craycroft Inpatient Oncology Unit.

Hospital staff highlighted specialized treatment services and ground and air transport capabilities equipped with advanced mobile intensive care technology.

The visit underscored the impact of the partnership, and the difference collective fundraising efforts can make for children receiving cancer care.

In Our Institutions

CCWF staff support community blood drive

Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla supported Central California Blood Center with a mobile blood drive June 8.

Staff from custody, medical and administrative donated blood to support patients across the region.

The warden’s office recognized participants with prizes, including awards for the first donor to arrive and a grand prize drawing.

All donors received a commemorative t-shirt from the blood center. The community resources manager’s office also provided Girl Scout cookies for participants.

The event highlighted CCWF’s commitment to community service and helping meet the ongoing need for lifesaving blood donations.

ASP donation supports public safety

Avenal State Prison (ASP) recently donated more than 400 confiscated cell phones to the 911 Cell Phone Bank, turning contraband into a resource for people in crisis.

The national nonprofit refurbishes donated devices and distributes them as emergency 911 lifelines through law enforcement and victim service agencies.

Recipients include survivors of domestic violence, victims of human trafficking and others facing emergency situations.

The organization securely erases all data before distributing devices. Phones unsuitable for refurbishment are recycled, with proceeds supporting public safety programs.

The donation demonstrates how partnerships between correctional institutions and community organizations can create positive outcomes beyond prison walls.

SCC promotes mental health awareness

Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) recently hosted Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Awareness events across all yards, connecting incarcerated people with support.

Mental health staff and incarcerated Peer Support Specialists managed resource tables. Information about mental health services, suicide prevention and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was distributed.

Participants used sidewalk chalk to create positive messages and took part in a poster contest. Winners received doughnuts and soda.

“This is an important yearly outreach event for our staff, and the incarcerated population has always been appreciative,” Chief of Mental Health Dr. Eric Benson stated. “The newly certified Peer Support Educators on each yard were instrumental in assisting with the success of this event.”

Organizers said the annual outreach event continues to foster connection, encourage help-seeking behavior and promote mental wellness.

Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services

OVSRS equips firefighter trainees for successful reentry

The Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services (OVSRS) recently visited Ventura Training Center to help firefighter trainees understand restitution requirements following release.

Staff delivered an informative presentation on restitution collection, reviewed resources to support compliance and answered questions about expectations.

The session also reviewed the Franchise Tax Board’s role when collection cases are referred for enforcement.

OVSRS outreach promotes accountability and guides participants toward successful reentry and positive contributions to their communities.

Division of Adult Parole Operations

DAPO luncheon celebrates culture and connection

The Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Headquarters brought employees together for its first multicultural luncheon held May 22.

The event celebrated the diverse cultures and traditions represented across the workforce.

Staff shared traditional dishes and stories highlighting their cultural heritage. Attendees explored foods from around the world while learning about the history and significance behind each dish.

Several employees wore cultural attire, creating opportunities for conversation and cultural exchange.

The event encouraged greater understanding and appreciation among colleagues, strengthened workplace connections and celebrated the value of inclusion.

Staff played a key role in the event’s success by preparing dishes, organizing cultural displays and volunteering their time.

The gathering highlighted the strength of our diverse workforce and reinforced our commitment to fostering an inclusive and connected workplace.

Rehabilitation

CDCR celebrates incarcerated students’ college graduations

CDCR continues as a national leader in higher education for incarcerated people, with 135 students receiving their bachelor’s degree at graduation ceremonies across the state in May and June. Participants included 36 students graduating summa cum laude, the highest academic honor.

“Higher education serves as a powerful rehabilitative tool that transforms lives and improves public safety for all,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “I commend each graduate for taking this important step in preparing for a successful future.”

Get on the Bus unites families across California

Get on the Bus, a program dedicated to strengthening families, recently visited multiple prisons across California.

Volunteers and families of incarcerated people visited Avenal State Prison, Correctional Training Facility at Soledad, Folsom State Prison and Salinas Valley State Prison.

“Maintaining strong family connections is an important part of rehabilitation and successful reentry,” said acting Warden C. Rojas of the Correctional Training Facility. “Programs like Get on the Bus provide children and parents with valuable opportunities to strengthen those bonds, create positive memories and reinforce the support systems that contribute to long-term success.”

In the Media

Inside a California prison Father’s Day event, families share meals, laughs, and memories A nonprofit-led “Get on the Bus” event brought together hundreds of families ahead of Father’s Day in a special moment that can be rare in prisons

Inside prison walls, a walk for children changes lives beyond the fence Hundreds of incarcerated people at Corcoran State Prison laced up their shoes and stepped into the yard with a shared purpose: raising money for children battling cancer at Valley Children’s Hospital. What began as a simple idea has grown into a meaningful tradition, bringing together prison staff and the incarcerated population in a show of unity and compassion.

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