"Macao 2026" Celebrates Postcard Day: Awards Ceremony for the "Draw My Story of Stamps Contest”

MACAU, June 27 - Stepping into its second day on 27 June, the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition celebrated “Postcard Day,” guiding the public to explore the boundless creativity and allure of philatelic art through interactive workshops and topical seminars.

To ensure the torch of philatelic culture is passed down to future generations, the awards ceremony for the “Draw My Story of Stamps Contest”, organized by Macao Post & Telecommunicatons Bureau (CTT), was held at the venue this morning. The contest aimed to encourage & discover more painters to participate in cultural creative arts and design through stamps. Serving as the award presenter, CTT Acting Deputy Director, Tam Van Iu, praised the winners for their innovative interpretations of stamps, using their paintbrushes to craft unique stories on miniature canvases.

Later, artist and stamp designer Mr. Wilson Chi Ian Lam conducted "The Art of the Square Inch Workshop", guiding participants to handcraft their own exclusive stamp work featuring distinctive Macao elements. The workshop drew numerous parents and children, who shared a wonderful bonding experience while discovering the joys of philately.

The Organizing Committee also arranged professional lectures, including a session by senior expert in Stamp Issuance Management, Mr. Liu Jianhui, who shared insights into the printing techniques, design, and artistic expression, while providing detailed analyses of several classic issues. This diverse lineup of activities made the world of stamps accessible and engaging for visitors of all cultural backgrounds and age groups.

Exhibition Details: