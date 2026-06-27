Hike with the Ranger - Nature Trail to Mt. Battie at Camden Hills State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: June 27, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: 280 Belfast Road, Camden, ME 04843
State Park: Camden Hills
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join a Park Ranger to hike the Nature Trail to Mt. Battie. Please wear sturdy boots, sunscreen, bug repellent, and bring plenty of water and binoculars if you have them. Meet at the park entry booth.
Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109
Cost: Free with park admission: Adult Maine Resident: $4; Adult Non-Resident: $6; Senior Non-Resident: $2; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.
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