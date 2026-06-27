Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: June 27, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: 280 Belfast Road, Camden, ME 04843

State Park: Camden Hills

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join a Park Ranger to hike the Nature Trail to Mt. Battie. Please wear sturdy boots, sunscreen, bug repellent, and bring plenty of water and binoculars if you have them. Meet at the park entry booth.

Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109

Cost: Free with park admission: Adult Maine Resident: $4; Adult Non-Resident: $6; Senior Non-Resident: $2; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.

Related Website



Related Documents:

June 2026 Program flyer for Camden Hills State Park.