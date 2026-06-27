Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: June 27, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: 40 S Edmunds Rd in Edmunds Township, Maine
State Park: Cobscook Bay
Event Type: Nature Exploration

This program is for all ages, though it is designed especially for elementary-aged children! Participants will learn how to identify common Maine trees and leaves, then create their own nature journal by making colorful leaf rubbings to take home. Meet at the park playground.

Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 726-4412
Cost: Free with park admission: Adult Maine Resident: $4; Adult Non-Resident: $6; Senior Non-Resident: $2; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.
Related Website

Related Documents:

June 2026 program flyer for Cobscook Bay State Park