Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: June 27, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: 40 S Edmunds Rd in Edmunds Township, Maine

State Park: Cobscook Bay

Event Type: Nature Exploration

This program is for all ages, though it is designed especially for elementary-aged children! Participants will learn how to identify common Maine trees and leaves, then create their own nature journal by making colorful leaf rubbings to take home. Meet at the park playground.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 726-4412

Cost: Free with park admission: Adult Maine Resident: $4; Adult Non-Resident: $6; Senior Non-Resident: $2; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.

Related Website



Related Documents:

June 2026 program flyer for Cobscook Bay State Park