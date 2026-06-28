Author Izabella Lisson Releases 'Millie Mathews: On the Run Across Time', A Science Fiction Adventure for Young Readers

Millie Mathews: On the Run Across Time Izabella Lisson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Izabella Lisson introduces readers to an imaginative science fiction adventure with ' Millie Mathews: On the Run Across Time ', a novel that combines time travel, family relationships, and emotional growth into a compelling coming-of-age story. Through unforgettable characters, historical adventures, and meaningful themes, the book invites readers to explore how the choices people make can shape both the past and the future.At the heart of the novel are cousins Millie Mathews and Melanie, whose once-close friendship has faded after years of distance and unresolved emotions. Their lives change unexpectedly when Millie's mother's experimental time machine sends them across different moments in history. As they search for a way home, the cousins must work together while confronting family secrets, difficult memories, and the challenges that come with changing perspectives.Availability "Millie Mathews: On the Run Across Time" is available worldwide in Kindle, Paperback and Hardcover editions on Amazon. For more information about the author and the book, visit the author's official website https://izabellalisson.com/ A Story That Blends Adventure With Emotional DepthThroughout their journey, Millie and Melanie encounter unfamiliar places, unexpected dangers, and moments that test their resilience. Each new destination reveals more about their family's history while encouraging them to rebuild the trust they lost over the years. The novel explores themes of forgiveness, responsibility, and personal growth through the lens of time travel. Rather than relying solely on fast-paced action, the story gives equal attention to character development and the emotional impact of reconnecting with loved ones. This balance creates an engaging reading experience for audiences who enjoy adventure stories with meaningful relationships at their core.Inspired by a Lifelong Fascination With Time TravelThe inspiration for Millie Mathews: On the Run Across Time began when Izabella first watched Back to the Future as a teenager. That experience sparked a lasting interest in alternate realities, time paradoxes, and the endless possibilities created by changing history. Drawing from that passion, Izabella crafted a novel that combines imaginative world-building with authentic emotional experiences. Family, loss, second chances, and hope all play important roles throughout the story, giving readers opportunities to reflect on universal questions while following an exciting adventure."I've always been fascinated by the idea that even small choices can create extraordinary consequences," said Izabella Lisson, Author. "With Millie and Melanie's journey, I wanted to tell a story that captures the excitement of time travel while exploring the importance of family, forgiveness, and finding the courage to move forward."A Novel for Readers Who Enjoy Thoughtful Science FictionMillie Mathews: On the Run Across Time appeals to readers who appreciate science fiction grounded in strong relationships and relatable characters. As mysteries unfold across multiple timelines, the novel maintains suspense while encouraging reflection on destiny, memory, and the lasting impact of personal decisions.The combination of imaginative storytelling, emotional authenticity, and accessible writing makes the book an engaging choice for both young adult and adult readers seeking a memorable adventure with heart. Here is a recent article published about the book About Izabella LissonIzabella Lisson is an author with a lifelong passion for time travel fiction, alternate realities, and imaginative storytelling. Inspired by classic science fiction and personal experiences involving family, loss, and second chances, she creates stories that combine emotional depth with adventurous concepts. Beyond writing, Izabella enjoys video games, animation, and exploring new creative ideas that continue to inspire her work.

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