Prime Minister Janez Janša visits the Bukovnik farm following devastating fire

SLOVENIA, June 26 - On this occasion, Prime Minister Janez Janša expressed his support for the affected family, stressing that in moments like these, no one should be left alone. He voiced his hope that the family would be able to rebuild their home and farm as soon as possible, and that the state, together with the local community, would help them address the consequences of the fire.

The response of the local community has been particularly moving. Neighbours, volunteer fire brigades, numerous individuals, companies and charitable organisations have come together and offered help in the form of voluntary work, donations, materials and words of encouragement. It is precisely in such moments that the true strength of a community becomes visible – when people stand together, help one another and give each other hope.

Sincere thanks go to all the firefighters who, with great dedication and courage, fought the fire and prevented an even greater tragedy. Equal recognition is due to all volunteers, donors and individuals who helped the affected family in any way. Their selflessness is proof that solidarity, compassion and mutual assistance remain among the fundamental values of our society.

May this difficult ordeal also serve as a reminder that together we can achieve more. Through unity, compassion and a willingness to help, even after the most difficult moments we can rebuild homes, restore hope and renew people’s faith in goodness.

The Municipality of Solčava has opened a dedicated sub-account to collect donations for the Bukovnik family, and Župnijska Karitas Celje is also collecting contributions. Every donation will help provide the basic conditions for living and support the subsequent reconstruction of the family’s home and farm.