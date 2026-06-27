Judicial operators in Mexico strengthen their capacities for the ethical use of AI

The training was led by Juan David Gutiérrez Rodríguez, a specialist in the field and one of the experts who contributed to the development of the "Guidelines for the Use of AI Systems in Courts and Tribunals", published by UNESCO this year. Its structure and methodology are based on the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, adopted by all 193 Member States of the Organization in 2021 as the first global normative instrument on the subject.

"At UNESCO, we are convinced that the future of artificial intelligence must be built with people at the center. Capacity-building for judges, mediators, and public defenders, carried out for the first time in Mexico City, is essential to ensure that AI — as well as other technological innovations — serve as tools that support effective access to justice without compromising human rights," said Viridiana García of the UNESCO Office in Mexico during the opening of the activity.

The training is part of the project "Supporting Member States in the Implementation of the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence through Innovative Tools," an initiative of UNESCO and the European Commission, funded by the European Union. Its objective is to support Member States in implementing the Recommendation for governance, capacity-building, and technical assistance.

Some of the tools mobilized by UNESCO through the project include the Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), which enables countries to evaluate their readiness for the ethical governance of these technologies; the Ethical Impact Assessment, to identify and mitigate risks associated with specific AI systems; the Guidelines for the Use of AI Systems in Courts and Tribunals, focused on establishing the standards needed to ensure that AI supports human judgment in the judiciary rather than replacing it; and the Global Toolkit on AI and the Rule of Law for the Judiciary, to strengthen the capacities of officials involved in justice systems and related actors.

While artificial intelligence is increasingly incorporated into administrative and judicial processes, training those who operate these systems becomes indispensable to ensure a transparent, responsible, and people-centered use of these technologies. Ultimately, they are those who determine whether technology serves justice or obstructs it.

Through initiatives such as this, UNESCO continues to support Member States in building artificial intelligence governance frameworks that promote innovation, protect human rights, and strengthen the Rule of Law.