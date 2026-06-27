Voices of nature. Are we listening?

In the workshop — together with Tania García, Information Assistant at the United Nations Information Centre (CINU), Rodrigo Morlesin, Editorial Coordinator at UNESCO, and the publishing house Edelvives — participants were also able to identify the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the story and in everyday life activities, through the SDG Detectives workshop.

"We are at a critical and important moment in which we are losing our biodiversity (…) It is important that art, literature, and all other disciplines join this effort to restructure the way we live (…) in which we revalue what is important so that we can conserve the things that keep us connected to nature and to each other as a community," reflected Marcos.

The author says that having “Óscar y el murmullo del monte” as part of the SDG Book Club represents a possibility to bring these conversations to more people and strengthen collective efforts to care for the environment.

The 2030 Agenda reminds us that protecting terrestrial ecosystems is a shared responsibility. Sometimes, that commitment begins with everyday actions: walking through a park, recognizing a native tree, observing a tlacuache, or simply keeping quiet to discover that the environment has many stories to tell. Because, as Óscar reminds us, to care for nature, we must first learn to listen to it.