Communities of Tabasco take the lead in recovering the coastline affected by erosion

As part of the workshops, UJAT provided technical information on the upcoming action plan, including the environmental impact assessment, and aspects related to the revegetation zones to contribute to the formation and stabilization of dunes and the community area where native plants will be reproduced, in accordance with the prior scientific vulnerability and feasibility study. Plants include: Amaranthus greggii (Gregg's amaranth or Yucatecan amaranth), Canavalia rosea (sea bean or bay bean), and Commelina erecta (Whitemouth dayflower).

Ejidal assemblies will be held to share the results of the workshops and establish agreements for their follow-up. UNACAR, together with UNESCO, will provide training to community members on nursery operations, revegetation techniques, and monitoring to form community brigades that will care for and transplant the plant species.

Representatives from nine national and state secretariats and commissions related to the environment, natural resources, water, and the navy, as well as representatives of the Municipality of Cárdenas, visited the proposed revegetation sites with UNESCO and its technical team.

Dunas Vivas is part of a series of interconnected actions formulated through participatory processes to reduce disaster risks in Tabasco. The comprehensive program by UNESCO and Eni México includes: technical support for the development of the Water Security Plan for the Mezcalapa-Samaria Sub-basin, the strengthening of Tabasco's Early Warning System — which includes the collaboration of local media and journalists — as well as the revitalization of Sánchez Magallanes through the management of its cultural and natural heritage by its own population.