YRC Reveals: Most Grocery Layouts Designed by Carpenters, Not Category Planners - New Layout Planning Framework Released

When shelves follow a carpenter's instinct instead of category logic, every aisle quietly leaks margin the owner never sees.

Most grocery owners place fixtures first and shoppers second. A carpenter sets the shelves, category logic never enters the room, and the margin leak compounds.” — Rupal Agarwal, CSO at Your Retail Coach

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the tidiest looking grocery floor is the one quietly bleeding the most margin? For most 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 , the answer sits in plain sight on every shelf, unmeasured and uncorrected. Your Retail Coach (YRC), a retail and eCommerce consulting firm that has advised 500+ businesses across the globe, has released a Layout Planning Framework built to expose the planning failures buried inside everyday grocery stores and the avoidable revenue they drain.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲-> Unplanned decisions drive as much as 60% of what lands in a grocery basket, yet most layouts give that impulse nowhere productive to go.-> Poor category adjacencies can suppress a department's sales by 20% or more, simply because related products sit aisles apart.-> Items placed at eye level outsell the same products on the bottom shelf by roughly 35%.-> A confusing store path shortens visit time, and shorter visits cut basket value, with abandoned trips climbing past 25% in badly zoned formats.-> Checkout queue zones, often the most valuable real estate in the store, sit underused in close to 70% of independent grocery formats.-> None of this is bad luck. It is the predictable cost of scaling shelf space without a planning system underneath it.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀The framework breaks grocery layout into modular components, each one mapped to a measurable revenue lever.-> Category Flow Mapping: Reorders departments around real shopper missions instead of fixture convenience. Stores that fix flow first typically recover 15% of suppressed category sales.-> Adjacent Product Planning: Places complementary products in proximity to each other to boost their attachment levels. If done right, it increases basket size by 10%-18%.-> Shelf Eye-Level Allocation: Allocates premium shelf space based on contribution margin, not by supplier demand.-> Footfall Route Planning: Creates a strategic route to ensure shoppers pass by high-margin zones before going to the checkout point. It keeps shoppers in the store for an extra 20%.-> Fixtures Sizing: Properly aligns fixtures with categories according to their roles and importance.-> Zoning Standards: Documents repeatable layout rules so every new store opens to the same tested blueprint.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗔 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻Grocery margins are tightening across every major market as discounters expand and shopper loyalty thins. Layout remains one of the few levers an operator still controls without raising prices or cutting range. Retailers who restructure layout now convert existing footfall into measurably higher baskets. Those who wait keep paying the same hidden tax on every store they open.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (𝗬𝗥𝗖)Your Retail Coach (YRC) is a leading 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲-𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝘆 providing expert guidance to retailers all over the world through their offices located in Dubai, Pune, and Nigeria. They have worked with over 500 retail companies around the world in SOPs, inventory control, store design, HR, ERP deployment, and 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

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