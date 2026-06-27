UHMC Recycling Center to close June 30, County working to open new Central Maui recycling center





The County of Maui is working to open a new recycling center in Central Maui, following the ending of an agreement between the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College (UHMC) and County for the operation of a recycling center at the Kahului campus.

The UHMC Recycling Center will close effective Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

"We understand this transition may be an inconvenience for some residents, and we are actively working to identify an alternative recycling site in Central Maui during this transition period," said Department of Environmental Management Director Shayne Agawa. "In the meantime, Aloha Recycling will continue collecting cardboard, and residents can take other recyclable materials to any of the four other recycling drop-off locations in Central Maui or to any of the County's recycling sites islandwide. We are actively seeking another site and hope to have a new location available soon."

During the transition, residents can continue to recycle acceptable materials at the following locations:

Private redemption facilities (HI-5):

Aloha Recycling: Kahului, Haʻikū, Makawao and Kīhei locations. Aloha Recycling has agreed to provide residents with cardboard recycling drop-off services during this transition at its Kahului base yard, (808) 871-8544

Aloha Shell Service: Kahului location, (808) 877-5894

Reynolds Recycling: Kahului location, (808) 348-1750

County-owned recycling facilities (non-HI-5):

Central Maui Landfill, Pūlehu Road, (808) 270-6153, Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Acceptable Items include mixed paper (newspaper, printer paper, magazines), cardboard (mixed cardboard, paper bags), metal cans (beverage cans, food cans), plastic bottles (No. 1 and 2), glass bottles and jars (glass containers of all sizes).

For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/Recycle or call the County of Maui Recycling Hotline at (808) 270-7880.

# # #