Mayor Wilson Reconfirms Andrew Lee for Another Four Years at SPU

Early this year, Mayor Wilson announced her intent to reconfirm General Manager Andrew Lee, and last week he was officially sworn in. Hundreds of city staff, friends, and family gathered in Bertha Knight Landes to hear remarks, witness the ceremony, and celebrate the occasion. Alongside five other department leaders, Andrew Lee was recognized and took the oath of office for another four-year term.

In her opening remarks, Mayor Wilson highlighted SPU as a department that serves “on the front line of how our residents experience this city every single day.” She added that each leader being confirmed “possesses the blend of vision and execution needed to push our city forward.”

In the May 14 meeting of the Governance and Utilities Committee, Councilmembers recognized Lee’s strong leadership and community-centered approach. Councilmember Juarez noted, “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Director Lee on stormwater and all the issues in the Duwamish and with Tribal communities.” Councilmember Strauss added, “Every time I give a complement to General Manager Lee, he responds that it is because of his team. That’s true leadership.”

In General Manager Andrew Lee’s remarks after being sworn in, he reflected on the past four years and the lessons he hopes to carry forward into his next term. He spoke candidly about the importance of appreciating the people, partnerships, and support systems that sustain SPU’s work and his own leadership.

Lee emphasized the privilege of working with City leadership, the power of community voices, and the value of collaboration across departments. He highlighted how shared efforts—from revitalizing neighborhoods to addressing environmental challenges—demonstrate what the City can accomplish when it works together.

He also acknowledged the deep personal support he has received from colleagues, his family, and his faith, noting how each has provided strength during difficult moments. Lee closed with heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Wilson and Council for the opportunity to continue serving Seattle, saying “I’ll do my best these next four years to truly cherish and appreciate the privilege and responsibility entrusted to me.”

Watch the Governance and Utilities Committee discuss their support for GM/CEO Lee’s reappointment in their May 14, 2026 meeting (46:11).

Watch a video of the swearing in ceremony here: City of Seattle welcomes 6 new department leaders at swearing‑in ceremony