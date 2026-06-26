Councilmember Rinck hosts panels on Trump’s HR 1 impacts and City’s LGBTQ+ communities support

On June 25, the City Council held its latest session of the Select Committee on Federal Administration & Policy Changes. Chaired by Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck (Position 8), the meeting highlighted the localized impacts of shifting federal regulation on vulnerable communities and devastating healthcare changes. The session included a panel on “Civil Rights & 2SLGBTQIA+ Communities in Seattle,” examining how recent federal policy and administrative changes stand to threaten protections and how Seattle is evaluating local safeguards to uphold our city’s commitment to equity and safety of residents. The committee also hosted a comprehensive panel on the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1) Impact on Healthcare in Seattle and Washington State,” looking at the major challenges posed by sweeping federal funding overhauls.

The full committee meeting is available for the public to view courtesy of the Seattle Channel:

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