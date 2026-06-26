Rainier Community Center Play Area Construction Begins 

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is excited to announce the renovation of Rainier Community Center Play Area, 4630 38th Ave. S, begins the week of July 6, 2026. SPR awarded the construction contract to Peak Construction. The play area will close for the renovation. SPR anticipates opening the play area in early 2027.

The renovated play area will offer new play equipment, including swings, towers with slides, a play canoe and sand play area. Seating walls, benches and picnic tables will provide space for caretakers to rest and areas for small group gatherings. The existing trees will remain, and we will expand the plantings between the parking and play area. SPR worked with the neighborhood to create a design that reflects the cultural aspects of the local community. All improvements will meet accessibility (including routes to the play area) and stormwater requirements.

The parking lot north of the play area will be used for construction staging. SPR will work to minimize impact of construction.

Thank you to King County Parks Community Health Program that provided a $250,000 grant towards this project.

For project updates and more information, please visit, https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/rainier-community-center-play-area-playground-renovation or contact Mike Fernandes at michael.fernandes@seattle.gov.