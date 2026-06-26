June 26, 2026 – The City of Seattle activated its Joint Information Center at 3 p.m. to support operations related to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Public information officers are available to answer media inquiries at (206) 233-5072. Follow us on social me…
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EMERGENCY: Dial 911 | Non-Emergency Police: 206-625-5011 | Non-Emergency Fire: 206-386-1400
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