Party Hire Group appointed by NSW Department of Education as a preferred supplier for stage supply

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Party Hire Group, one of Sydney's leading event and infrastructure rental companies, has officially secured a major supply tender with the NSW Department of Education. Under the newly awarded contract, the company will serve as an approved provider of professional staging systems for public primary schools, high schools, and department events across New South Wales. The agreement establishes Party Hire Group as a trusted staging hire partner for school events requiring secure, compliant elevated platforms, used largely for annual presentation days, high school graduations, theatrical productions and musical performances.Uncompromising Safety Standards for NSW ClassroomsGiven the strict safety guidelines in place, Party Hire Group’s staging systems underwent evaluation to meet rigorous state workplace health and safety (WHS) requirements. Every staging layout supplied to NSW schools under the tender features:• Commercial grade non-slip surfaces: Heavy duty, non slip panel coatings engineered to reduce slipping risk for young children, staff, and performers.• Safe and accessible stages: Stairs fitted with hand rails, as well as safety rails fitted to the stages where height becomes a risk• Level and secure staging: Fully adjustable legs with self levelling mechanisms combined with panels that lock into place using a tongue and groove system. This allows them to be placed on uneven outdoor concrete or ashphalt play grounds as well as grass fields and be levelled and locked in so they don’t come apart.Streamlining School Event LogisticsThe tender contract reduces the administrative and logistical burden traditionally placed on school administrative staff and P&C committees when sourcing external event suppliers. Party Hire Group will handle the entire execution, from initial order to delivery and pick up. Sales manager Jai Simpson said "Winning this tender with the NSW Department of Education is an incredibly proud milestone for our company. We are committed to supplying quality stages that are professional, but above all, provide the highest level of structural safety and peace of mind for all school stakeholders”.Complete Event Infrastructure SupportBeyond staging, the supply agreement will also allow NSW schools to efficiently bundle their event needs into one. Schools can use Party Hire Group's extensive product range to complement stage orders including:• Draping and adjustable backdrops (in black, white and red).• Audio visual equipment including PA systems , microphones and lighting where schools in house systems are not sufficient• Chair supply where schools are short stocked and have large audiences attending and don’t have enough chairs• Outdoor shelter solutions, including framed marquees for open air graduations, performances and special events.AboutParty Hire Group is a leading provider of event and party equipment hire in Australia, servicing the Sydney and Melbourne regions. Known for its extensive inventory, including staging, audio visual equipment, marquee hire, and furniture, the company is dedicated to providing high quality products and exceptional logistics support to ensure every event is a seamless.Media ContactName: Jai SimpsonCompany: Party Hire GroupEmail: info@partyhiregroup.com.auPhone: 1300 33 99 81Website: https://www.partyhiregroup.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.