Ouros Jewels Marks Independence Day with 25% Off Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings and Tennis Bracelets

Ouros Jewels Independence Day Sale Ouros Jewels Brand Logo

Ouros Jewels celebrates Independence Day with 25% off lab grown diamond stud earrings and tennis bracelets, plus a free pendant on orders over $999.

We created this year's Independence Day sale to make beautifully crafted lab grown diamond jewelry more accessible, helping customers celebrate the holiday with gifts that carry lasting meaning.” — Vijay Sarkheliya

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ouros Jewels has launched its Independence Day Sale, offering 25% off round diamond stud earrings and round diamond tennis bracelets from June 29 through July 26, 2026. The promotion is available on the brand's official website and at Ouros Jewels boutiques worldwide, with discounts applied automatically at checkout.The seasonal event highlights two of the brand's most popular jewelry categories as shoppers prepare for summer celebrations and gift-giving. Available in a variety of carat weights and precious metals, both collections feature IGI certified lab grown diamonds and are designed to suit everyday wear as well as milestone occasions.The tennis bracelet sale includes round lab grown diamond tennis bracelets ranging from 3 to 10 total carat weight. Customers can choose from sterling silver, 10K, 14K or 18K gold, as well as platinum, with every bracelet showcasing a continuous line of round brilliant diamonds. The collection offers options for buyers seeking everything from understated luxury to statement pieces.The diamond stud earrings sale features round lab grown diamond studs from 0.25 to 5 total carat weight. Designed to complement both casual and formal wardrobes, the collection is available in white, yellow and rose gold, sterling silver and platinum. Each pair is crafted with IGI certified diamonds that share the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds."Independence Day is about celebrating freedom, milestones and the moments we share with loved ones," said Vijay Sarkheliya, Founder of Ouros Jewels.Alongside the tennis bracelet sale and diamond stud earrings sale, Ouros Jewels is also offering a complimentary lab grown diamond solitaire necklace with purchases of $999 or more. The exclusive gift is available throughout the Independence Day promotion, providing additional value for customers making larger purchases during the event.The Independence Day jewelry sale is available worldwide through the official Ouros Jewels website and offline stores. Customers shopping during the event will receive the discount automatically at checkout without the need for a promotional code. Eligible U.S. orders continue to benefit from tariff-free shipping, while all qualifying purchases are backed by the brand's 30-day return policy.The promotion concludes on July 26, 2026, giving customers nearly a month to explore the dedicated tennis bracelet sale and diamond stud earrings sale collections.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels is a fine jewelry brand specializing in IGI certified lab grown diamond jewelry. Its collections include engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and custom-made designs crafted in sterling silver, gold and platinum. Through its online store and boutiques worldwide, the brand offers certified lab grown diamond jewelry for customers seeking contemporary craftsmanship and lasting quality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.