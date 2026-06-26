Governor Abbott Announces Recipients Of 2026 Outstanding Women In Texas Government Awards

TEXAS, June 26 - June 26, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the recipients of the 2026 Outstanding Women in Texas Government Awards. This biennial award honors women in state service who are helping to shape the future of Texas by contributing their notable talents and skills.

"Congratulations to the four remarkable women who have been selected as recipients of the 2026 Outstanding Women in Texas Government Awards," said Governor Abbott. "These women have raised the bar for the next generation of leaders who will follow in their footsteps to serve, inspire, and make a remarkable difference in the lives of Texans. Cecilia and I are honored to have such extraordinary leaders in our great state as we create a more prosperous Texas for all."

The 2026 Outstanding Women in Texas Government Award recipients are:

Leadership : Shunne Powell, Teacher Retirement System of Texas

: Shunne Powell, Teacher Retirement System of Texas Professional Development : Meredith Garcia, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

: Meredith Garcia, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Community Involvement : April Hernandez, Texas Municipal Retirement System

: April Hernandez, Texas Municipal Retirement System Rising Star: Lorna Camacho: Texas Department of Insurance

State agency leaders nominated candidates for four categories: Leadership, Professional Development, Community Involvement, and Rising Star. An independent committee then selected the women whose contributions best exemplified each one.

The Governor’s Commission for Women promotes opportunities for Texas women through outreach, education, research, and referral services. The State Agency Council supports the Governor’s Commission for Women and offers professional development training to its members.

View a list of past recipients.