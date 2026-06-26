Don't Miss the Cut: Free Hay Available as Ditch Mowing Season Starts

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 26, 2026

Program improves highway safety while offering feed for local producers

The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding farmers and ranchers that the annual highway hay salvage and ditch mowing program is underway across the province.

Landowners and lessees who own property nearest to a highway ditch have the first opportunity to cut or bale free hay until July 8. After that date, anyone may cut or bale without permission, provided the ditch is not already in the process of being mowed or harvested.

"The hay salvage and ditch mowing program is an important part of maintaining a safe and efficient highway system, while also supporting Saskatchewan producers," Highways Minister Kim Gartner said. "It helps improve visibility and safety for drivers, while providing a valuable feed source for local livestock operations."

The program delivers several key benefits, including:

Safer intersections and highway curves through maintained sight distances.

Access to additional livestock feed at no cost for producers.

A neat appearance which improves visibility of signs and wildlife.

Better control of brush growth and noxious weeds.

Improved snow storage in ditches, helping reduce snow drifting on highways during winter months.

The Ministry of Highways delivers the program with assistance from contractors and works closely with rural municipalities. Approximately 45,300 hectares of highway ditches are expected to be mowed in 2026.

More information on hay salvage and ditch mowing, including program details and guidelines, is available at: saskatchewan.ca.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, stay alert and use caution when travelling near mowing equipment and farm vehicles operating near highways. Before travelling, always check the Highway Hotline at: hotline.gov.sk.ca for road conditions.

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