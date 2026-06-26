Regional Stream Advisories Issued for South Central and Southeast Kansas

Due to the possibility of pathogens from sewage and flooding conditions, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is issuing a regional public health advisory to inform citizens in South Central Kansas (primarily west and south of Wichita) and Southeast Kansas (counties along the Oklahoma border) to stay away from flooded waterways. Bypasses, or released untreated sewage, have occurred in a number of wastewater treatment plants, where significant stormwater intake, obstructions, or system failures have caused raw sewage to be directed around treatment facilities. Refrain from swimming, wading, or fishing in impacted waters. Until the water recedes, keep pets and animals away from affected waterways.

Likely areas with impacted rivers and streams from flooding and possible sewage bypasses include the following South Central and Southeast counties: Pratt, Reno, Kingman, Sedgwick, Sumner, Cowley, Elk, Chautauqua, Montgomery, Labette and Cherokee.

KDHE will rescind the regional advisory when the waters in the region have receded from their current flood stage and wastewater bypasses are under control.