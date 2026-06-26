Colorado Parks and Wildlife approves three emergency public fish salvages

June 26, 2026

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has approved emergency public fish salvages due to the imminent drawing down of reservoirs at three state properties. The salvages will mitigate fish loss by providing anglers with increased opportunity before water conditions deteriorate. Anglers age 16 and older will need a valid 2026 Colorado fishing license. All bag and possession limits will be lifted, and all legal methods of take will be permitted. Commercial angling, cast netting and seining will not be allowed. It is illegal for anglers to capture and transport live fish from one body of water to another. Species and stocking information can be found on the CPW Fishing Atlas.

CPW has enacted public fish salvages at the following locations, effective immediately:

Wahatoya State Wildlife Area in Huerfano County - Wahatoya Reservoir is a coldwater fishery located east of La Veta. The City of Walsenburg is drawing down Wahatoya Reservoir to meet municipal water needs. The reservoir’s artificial fly and lure regulation is lifted to allow all bait, excluding live bait fish. No live bait fish are allowed at elevations above 7,000 feet and the use of live bait fish is still prohibited at this reservoir.

Mountain Home Reservoir State Wildlife Area in Costilla County - Mountain Home Reservoir is a coldwater fishery near Fort Garland. The Trinchera Irrigation Company owns the water rights to the reservoir. Due to drought and low snowpack, the company is draining the water for irrigation purposes. The boat ramp at the SWA will soon be unavailable with the decreasing reservoir levels.

Douglas Reservoir State Wildlife Area in Larimer County - Douglas Reservoir is a warmwater and coolwater fishery located west of Wellington. Windsor Reservoir and Canal Company owns and operates the reservoir. Levels will be drawn down primarily for irrigation demand. Boat ramp access may soon be closed due to low water levels. Douglas Reservoir is positive for Eurasian watermilfoil, an aquatic nuisance species. For current reservoir reports, contact the CPW Fort Collins Office at 970-472-4300.

Colorado Drought Resources

Colorado Drought Resources at DNR brings together drought-related resources from across the DNR in one place. Use it to find current water supply information, planning tools, grant and funding opportunities, wildfire and watershed resources, recreation guidance, and information about how Colorado is responding to dry conditions now and planning for a more resilient water future.

Colorado Outdoors podcast: Fishing Colorado in the 2026 Drought

Hear tips from our experts on how to still have a great fishing season across Colorado despite the drought conditions and learn more about CPW’s fisheries management in this new episode.

Anglers: Be a pain in the ANS and clean fishing gear

As an angler, you play a crucial role in protecting Colorado’s waters. Here’s how you can help:

Douglas Reservoir State Wildlife Area: Northeast Region PIO Kara Van Hoose, 303-829-7143, [email protected] Mountain Home Reservoir State Wildlife Area: Northwest Region PIO Rachael Gonzales, 970-773-8587, [email protected] Wahatoya State Wildlife Area: Statewide PIO supervisor Travis Duncan, 720-595-8294, [email protected]



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