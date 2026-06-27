CPW rescues two adults wearing life jackets at John Martin Reservoir State Park after boat capsizes

John Martin Reservoir State Park

A view of the shoreline at John Martin Reservoir State Park.

A CPW officer heads toward a capsized boat on June 26, 2026, at John Martin Reservoir State Park. Conditions can change quickly out on the water. Always wear a life jacket when boating in Colorado.

June 26, 2026

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — CPW officers, along with Bent County deputies and the Hasty-McClave Fire Department, responded to a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. today with a report that a boat had capsized on John Martin Reservoir. A CPW patrol boat quickly located the vessel and confirmed two adults wearing life jackets were with the boat. CPW officers and a Bent County deputy quickly pulled the two adults onboard the patrol boat and returned them to the park boat ramp, where they received a medical evaluation and were released.

“This is a great example of the importance of wearing your life jacket,” said John Martin Reservoir State Park Manager Dan Kirmer. “If these folks had not had their life jackets on today, the outcome might have been very different.”

Life jackets truly save lives, and the majority of water-related deaths occur because people do not wear them. Regardless of age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency. A life jacket will keep your airway clear of water, keep your head above water, and support your body should you stop swimming or become unconscious.

Boating Safety: What Every Boater Needs to Know

Wear a life jacket​.

Find a CPW life jacket loaner station to borrow a life jacket.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Heavy rain or snowmelt from nearby mountains can raise water levels quickly and without notice. Check river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Water flows on streams and river bottoms can be inconsistent, so beware of rocks and unmarked hazards that may be present below the surface.

Colorado waters are not monitored by lifeguards. You swim and boat at your own risk.

Only boat or paddle in conditions you are comfortable and confident paddling in.

Boat and raft with a buddy and avoid floating alone, especially during high flows.

Bring layers of clothing for elevation and changing weather conditions, and a sound-producing device (whistle, horn) if you need to call for help.

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, vision and reaction time on the water, and can increase fatigue and the dangers of cold-water immersion. A general rule to remember is that one drink on land is equivalent to three drinks on the water.

Ensure chains on boat trailers are secure and not dragging on the ground, to avoid sparking a fire.



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