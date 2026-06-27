ExposeIQ JuryFit Revolutionizes Jury Selection for Law Firms with Advanced Mirror Jury Technology

ExposeIQ JuryFit

New Trial Intelligence Tool Combines Jury Selection and Human-Verified Insights to Help Attorneys Approach Voir Dire with Greater Clarity

The goal is to reduce uncertainty and empower more informed decisions throughout Voir Dire and trial.” — Joseph Terp, co-founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As trial teams continue to seek every strategic advantage in complex litigation, ExposeIQ has introduced enhanced capabilities in its JuryFit platform, offering law firms a more structured and insightful approach to jury selection. The development underscores a growing emphasis on data-informed preparation while preserving the critical role of attorney judgment.JuryFit, part of ExposeIQ’s LENS trial intelligence suite, enables attorneys to evaluate case narratives against 16 juror personality profiles. This analysis helps identify potential alignments and points of resistance early, informing how different perspectives may receive key arguments and evidence. The platform supports Voir Dire preparation by generating targeted questions drawn directly from the case-specific insights.Importantly, human verification occurs at every step of the JuryFit process. From identifying juror personality blends most likely to align with the case theory to qualifying Voir Dire questions, licensed professionals review and refine outputs to ensure relevance and reliability. This hybrid approach combines technological efficiency with expert oversight, helping trial teams build confidence in their preparation.Once a jury is empaneled, the Virtual Mirror Jury ™ feature creates accurate simulations based on the seated jurors’ psychological profiles. Attorneys can then rehearse arguments and observe potential deliberation dynamics, allowing for strategic refinements before critical courtroom moments.“JuryFit represents a meaningful step forward in how we prepare for jury selection,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “By combining advanced profiling and mirror jury simulations with rigorous human verification, we help attorneys gain clearer insights into panel dynamics while they maintain full control over their strategy. The goal is to reduce uncertainty and empower more informed decisions throughout Voir Dire and trial.”The platform integrates with broader ExposeIQ tools for contradiction detection, timeline reconstruction, and live testimony support, creating a cohesive intelligence environment across the litigation lifecycle. All outputs are designed as decision-support resources, requiring independent review by licensed attorneys. The system does not guarantee verdicts or outcomes, and results vary by matter.As high-stakes cases grow more complex, innovations that assist with mirror jury analysis and refined Voir Dire strategies are drawing interest from firms seeking to strengthen their trial preparation processes through thoughtful technology adoption.About ExposeIQExposeIQ is a real-time litigation intelligence platform developed for high-stakes legal professionals. Its LENS suite assists with jury intelligence, narrative testing, and trial preparation. ExposeIQ is a technology company, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice.For more information, visit https://exposeiq.com/lens

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