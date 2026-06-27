Sen. Blakespear is Joined by DA Stephan, Sheriff Martinez, Supervisor Foley and Others Calling to Restrict…

SB 936 would limit nitrous oxide sales to legitimate purposes to help prevent its widespread use as a dangerous recreational drug

SAN DIEGO – State and local leaders joined with Sen. Catherine S. Blakespear, D-Encinitas, on Friday to highlight the dangers of nitrous oxide abuse and call on state lawmakers to pass legislation to limit its sale to specific uses needed in certain industries.

SB 936 would prohibit the public sale of nitrous oxide canisters larger than 8 grams, with exceptions for legitimate uses in the medical, dental, culinary and automotive industries. The canisters have become a popular recreational drug among youth but can have deadly consequences, especially for those who choose to drive while intoxicated by it.

“The abuse of nitrous oxide is a growing problem that is harming and sometimes killing teenagers and young adults, and jeopardizing road safety,” Sen. Blakespear said. “Nitrous oxide is addictive, it’s dangerous and it’s readily available. SB 936 puts a stop to its wide distribution for non-legitimate purposes.”

“As the first county in California to ban nitrous oxide, our families, schools, hospitals, and law enforcement see the harm firsthand,” said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. “Local neurologists and pediatricians share stories of formerly strong individuals now struggling to stay in school as well as maintain employment and housing. SB 936 saves lives statewide. I stand with Senator Blakespear in protecting our communities, preventing further harm, and holding NOX manufacturers and retailers accountable.”

“Nitrous oxide abuse has become a significant public safety concern because it is increasingly a factor in deadly and catastrophic crashes on our roads,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, who is a co-sponsor of the legislation. “Senator Blakespear authored Senate Bill 936 as a balanced measure to focus on greedy sellers and businesses that are not only making nitrous oxide available like it’s candy but also setting it up for easy use on our roads with inhalation paraphernalia. This bill reflects the urgent need to address this growing threat before more lives are lost. We are prosecuting cases in which drivers used nitrous oxide prior to collisions that killed or seriously injured others. No one should mistake these canisters for harmless fun when the consequences can be fatal.”

“Misuse of nitrous oxide for recreational purposes has become increasingly prevalent in many of our communities,” said San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez. “While nitrous oxide has legitimate medical and food‑service applications, its availability in convenience stores and vape shops makes it easy for anyone — including young people — to obtain, which is both dangerous and concerning. I appreciate and support Senator Blakespear and Assemblymember Davies efforts on this bill.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, nitrous oxide can produce a variety of serious health problems, such as abnormal blood counts, asphyxiation, blood clots, frostbite, headache, impaired bowel and bladder function, lightheadedness, limb weakness, loss of consciousness, numbness, palpitations, paralysis, psychiatric disturbances, tingling, trouble walking and even death.

Nitrous oxide is often sold in canisters as a food processing propellant for whipped cream or other culinary uses. However, many brands of large canisters appear to be marketed to teenagers – with colorful labels and kid-friendly flavors, such as bubble gum, vanilla cupcake or tropical punch – who use it to get high.

Nationally, deaths involving nitrous oxide have risen by over 500% in the last decade, and emergency room visits in California have more than doubled since 2018. Its popularity has led to a dramatic rise in cases of driving while intoxicated by nitrous oxide, across the country and in San Diego County, resulting in traffic accidents and fatalities.

SB 936 follows action taken by the states of Nebraska and Louisiana and the California counties of Humboldt, Orange, San Mateo and Santa Cruz to ban the retail sale of nitrous oxide.

The legislation, which passed the Senate in May on a bipartisan 32-0 vote, will be considered on Tuesday by the Assembly Public Safety Committee.

SB 936 is co-sponsored by Orange County, the National Stewardship Action Council and the Rural Counties Representatives of California (RCRC), in addition to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Sen. Blakespear represents Senate District 38, which covers northern San Diego County and southern Orange County. To learn more about the district and Sen. Blakespear, visit her Senate website.