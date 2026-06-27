Senator Dave Cortese Applauds Historic Budget Agreement Delivering Housing, Health Care, Immigration Support…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

SAN JOSE, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San José) today praised the Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom for reaching a three-party budget agreement that protects California communities from federal funding cuts while making transformational investments in housing, veterans, health care, immigration services, and election reform.

"This budget proves that California refuses to retreat in the face of uncertainty," said Senator Cortese. "At a time when reckless federal actions threaten the health, housing, and economic security of millions of Californians, we chose to invest in people—not abandon them. This agreement protects our most vulnerable residents while making historic commitments that will strengthen California for generations."

Among the agreement's most significant accomplishments is the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2026, an unprecedented $11.25 billion statewide bond that will appear before voters this November. The measure will finance desperately needed affordable housing construction, preserve existing housing, expand homeownership opportunities, and provide dedicated housing resources for veterans, helping address California's housing shortage while creating thousands of jobs.

The budget also secures critical funding to help counties, public hospitals, and local health systems absorb the impacts of federal funding reductions resulting from H.R. 1, ensuring Californians continue to receive essential health care services despite unprecedented challenges imposed by Washington.

Recognizing the growing need for legal assistance and community protections, the agreement provides $175 million for immigration-related legal services, community organizations, and other vital resources that help immigrant families navigate an increasingly uncertain federal landscape.

Additionally, the budget advances long-overdue election reforms by reducing ballot clutter and limiting unnecessary ballot warfare, helping voters focus on measures of genuine statewide importance while improving the integrity and clarity of California's elections.

"Government works best when it solves problems instead of creating them," Cortese added. "This budget protects access to health care, confronts our housing crisis with historic investments, supports immigrant communities, and makes our democratic process more effective. These are the kinds of bold decisions Californians expect from their leaders."

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

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