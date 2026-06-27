Senate Transportation Chair Cortese Welcomes Governor’s Transit Executive Order, Urges Immediate Restoration…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

SAN JOSE, CA – California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order accelerating new technologies and services for the state’s local transit and passenger rail networks throughout the state:

"Governor Newsom's executive order underscores what Californians already know: public transit is critical to our economy, our climate goals, and our quality of life. Cutting red tape, accelerating project delivery, and strengthening local transit systems are all necessary steps to move California forward.

If we're serious about increasing ridership and giving Californians a reliable alternative to congestion and rising transportation costs, we must restore the more than $700 million in proposed cuts to transit funding. Executive action sets the direction, but sustained investment is what will keep people moving and communities connected.

In August, the Legislature will take up the future of the Cap-and-Invest expenditure plan, including funding for the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP). That program is one of California's most important tools for expanding rail service, improving transit reliability, and keeping people connected across our state.

As Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, I look forward to working with the Governor and legislative leaders to ensure California's transit vision is backed by the resources needed to make it a reality."

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

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