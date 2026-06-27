DHW reviewing potential water quality issues at Southwest Idaho Treatment Center campus

NAMPA -- The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) is working with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to determine whether recent test results showing uranium levels above the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) maximum contaminant level for drinking water in some buildings at the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center (SWITC) campus represent a new concern.

Uranium is a naturally occurring, mildly radioactive element found in rocks, soil, and water. In well water, uranium comes from the rock where the well is drilled. Long-term exposure can lead to health concerns.

DHW leadership was informed late last week about potential well water quality concerns at SWITC and immediately proceeded with water testing for those buildings that use well water. Within days, test results from the wells serving the White Hall (administration) building and maintenance and landscape shops showed the high uranium levels. More review is needed to determine whether the recent high levels are cause for concern.

Staff, residents, and families of residents are being notified, and bottled water is being provided to staff and residents until we know more.

“I am taking this very seriously out of an abundance of caution,” said DHW Director Juliet Charron. “Based on what we know about uranium exposure and the results of previous testing of SWITC’s well water, it is likely the risk is very low. Even so, determining exactly what these results mean and ensuring the safety of everyone on the SWITC campus are my highest priorities.”

Historical testing shows that uranium levels in SWITC's well water have fluctuated over time. The wells were routinely tested from 2008 through 2021. Although some individual tests over the years recorded higher levels, the wells also experienced sustained periods below the limit, and the annual average remained below the EPA's maximum contaminant level. The most recent test before this week, conducted in December 2021, showed uranium levels below the EPA standard. DHW’s water testing policies and procedures are under review.

Uranium is classified as a chronic contaminant, meaning it can cause adverse health effects after long-term, continuous exposure at levels greater than the maximum contaminant level, which is established to protect public health based on the assumption that an individual drinks 2 liters of water per day over a 70-year lifetime.

Other buildings on the SWITC campus, including the residential halls and State Hospital West, are connected to Nampa city water. A project is under way to connect White Hall to Nampa city water within the next year.

Learn more about uranium in well water in this brochure and the DHW web site. Learn more about testing requirements for drinking water.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is dedicated to strengthening the health, safety, and independence of Idahoans. Learn more at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.