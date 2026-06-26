President Trump’s America First Agenda Scores Major Supreme Court Win on TPS Termination

The Supreme Court has delivered a major victory for American sovereignty, ruling that the Trump Administration has full authority to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants. The Biden Administration weaponized TPS as a backdoor amnesty to flood the country with millions of unvetted migrants — and that loophole is finally closed.

This is the latest decisive win in President Donald J. Trump’s relentless effort to end the border invasion and put American citizens first.

Here are 60 key actions the Trump Administration has taken as part of its historic America First border agenda:

The Supreme Court affirmed the Trump Administration’s authority to remove green card holders who threaten American communities. The Supreme Court upheld the Trump Administration’s policy to swiftly turn back illegal aliens seeking asylum before they set foot on U.S. soil. The Supreme Court affirmed the Trump Administration’s full discretion over Temporary Protected Status designations and terminations. The Supreme Court allowed the Trump Administration’s Safe Third Country deportation program to continue. A federal appeals court affirmed the Trump Administration’s expedited removal policy, accelerating deportations of illegal aliens. The Trump Administration reformed the citizenship test to better assess aliens’ understandings of American history, government, and values, and better ensure aliens meet all eligibility requirements. The Trump Administration dramatically expanded the immigration enforcement workforce, including more than doubling the number of ICE agents. The Trump Administration restored the practice of conducting neighborhood investigations of potential new citizens to verify their claims and ensure we get a full picture of their character. The Trump Administration dramatically accelerated immigration court hearings. The Trump Administration restricted access to immigrant work permits, prioritizing U.S. workers and tightening security. The Trump Administration moved to raise naturalization fees so American taxpayers are no longer subsidizing the process. The Trump Administration moved to secure our financial system against illegal aliens. The Trump Administration ended government-backed mortgage financing for illegal aliens and H-1B visa holders. The Trump Administration immediately suspended refugee resettlement and dramatically reduced the number of refugees admitted. The Trump Administration banned foreign nationals — including green card holders — from accessing Small Business Administration loans intended for American entrepreneurs. The Trump Administration banned illegal aliens from more than a dozen taxpayer-funded healthcare programs. The Trump Administration implemented strict English proficiency and residency requirements for commercial driver’s license holders. The Trump Administration accelerated deportation flights to record highs. The Trump Administration moved to implement a new remittance tax on money sent out of the country by illegal aliens. The Trump Administration launched an aggressive crackdown on asylum fraud. The Trump Administration welcomed the largest-ever class of new immigration judges. The Trump Administration declared a national border emergency on Day One. The Trump Administration deployed thousands of military personnel to the southern border to support enforcement. The Trump Administration resumed construction of the border wall to defend the homeland. The Trump Administration reinstated the successful Remain in Mexico policy. The Trump Administration established Safe Third Country agreements to expedite deportations. The Trump Administration ended dangerous “catch-and-release” policies, delivering 13 straight months of zero releases at the border. The Trump Administration repurposed the failed Biden-era CBP One app into a self-deportation tool. The Trump Administration paused visa processing for 75 high-risk countries. The Trump Administration launched an unprecedented denaturalization effort targeting those who fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship. President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, requiring detention of illegal aliens charged with serious crimes. The Trump Administration restricted entry of H-1B aliens unless their petition is accompanied by a $100,000 payment. The Trump Administration dramatically expanded federal immigration detention capacity, including the largest migrant detention facility in U.S. history. The Trump Administration announced a new policy generally requiring aliens in the U.S. temporarily to return to their home countries to apply for a green card. The Trump Administration moved to protect American workers by ending employers’ ability to pay substandard wages to foreign workers in certain visa programs. The Trump Administration ended the practice of granting automatic extensions of employment authorization documents for aliens. The Trump Administration ended the random selection process for H-1B registrations. The Trump Administration tightened visa interview waiver categories, requiring most applicants to attend in-person interviews. The Trump Administration implemented a new visa integrity fee to all visitors applying to enter on nonimmigrant visas, as well as several other new fees — all designed to enhance the integrity of the visa application and deter overstays. The Trump Administration moved to establish a fixed time period of the completion of their program or four years (whichever is shorter) for foreign students and exchange visitor visa categories. The Trump Administration moved to significantly expand the data schools are required to provide on students studying in the U.S., including information on programs of study, funding sources, graduation dates, and more. The Trump Administration moved to prohibit using federal assistance and grant funding to provide services to illegal aliens. The Trump Administration commenced data sharing programs on illegal aliens receiving taxpayer-funded health insurance benefits. The Trump Administration implemented bonds of up to $15,000 for visa applications from citizens of high-risk countries. The Trump Administration blocked illegal aliens from accessing federal funds for higher education programming. The Trump Administration moved to bar illegal aliens from abusing refundable individual income tax credit benefits. The Trump Administration moved to purge tens of thousands of illegal aliens from states’ voter rolls. The Trump Administration enhanced the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program to ensure noncitizens cannot vote in U.S. elections. The Trump Administration implemented a new visa restriction policy for family members and associates of individuals sanctioned over ties to fentanyl trafficking. The Trump Administration launched a stipend program to incentivize self-deportation and reduce costs. The Trump Administration launched a fine program to incentivize illegal aliens to self-deport. The Trump Administration moved to strip federal funding from sanctuary jurisdictions. The Trump Administration upgraded the human trafficking hotline. The Trump Administration terminated so-called “sanctuary” policies in Washington, D.C. The Trump Administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien gang members. The Trump Administration launched major immigration enforcement operations in cities around the country, including Operation Metro Surge, Midway Blitz, and Catahoula Crunch. President Trump signed the Secure America Act into law, delivering $70 billion in vital homeland security funding for ICE and CBP. The Trump Administration secured new partnerships with local law enforcement to facilitate crackdowns on illegal immigration. The Trump Administration revoked thousands of visas from foreign students for crimes and support for terrorism. The Trump Administration re-launched the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office to assist Americans harmed by immigrant crime.

These actions are only part of the largest and most aggressive immigration enforcement effort in American history — and more are on the way. President Trump will never stop putting the interests of the American people first.