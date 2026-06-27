Governor Morrisey Welcomes World's Tallest Portable Ferris Wheel to the State Capitol for America250 Celebration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today marked the arrival and construction of the America250 Wheel at the State Capitol Complex. Standing 230 feet tall, the attraction is billed as the world's tallest portable Ferris wheel and will serve as the centerpiece of West Virginia's America250 Capital City Celebration, taking place July 2–5.

Watch the press conference here.

"When America celebrates its 250th birthday, we want West Virginia families to celebrate together in a way they'll remember for years to come," said Governor Morrisey. "The America250 Wheel is more than an incredible attraction. It's a symbol of this historic milestone and another reason for people from across our state and beyond to come together in our capital city as we honor our nation's past and look ahead to its future."

The Governor also reiterated that rides on the America250 Wheel will be completely free throughout the four-day celebration, ensuring families from all 55 counties have the opportunity to experience one of the signature attractions of West Virginia's America250 festivities.

The wheel features 45 presidential-themed gondolas, each recognizing one of the individuals who has served as President of the United States. Riders will enjoy panoramic views stretching up to 14 miles across Charleston, the Kanawha River, and the State Capitol Complex. Each evening, the wheel will be illuminated by a custom LED light display alongside the Capitol's nightly 3D projection mapping show.

"The excitement is only beginning," Governor Morrisey said. "With free concerts, family activities, spectacular entertainment, and attractions like the America250 Wheel, we're inviting everyone to celebrate this once-in-a-generation anniversary right here in the Mountain State."

The America250 Capital City Celebration will feature performances by ALABAMA on July 3, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra on July 4, and The Marshall Tucker Band on July 5. Events at the State Capitol Complex will be coordinated with Charleston's annual Sternwheel Regatta, with free shuttle service connecting the two celebrations throughout the holiday weekend.

To download the complete schedule, visit wv250.com.