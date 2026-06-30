Jackie Barikhan Closes $1.1M Hollywood Mortgage in 17 DAYS After Previous Lender Denials

Hollywood Home Purchase Closed in 17 Days After Lender Denials Hollywood Home Purchase Closed in 17 Days After Lender Denials Jackie Barikhan Sr. Loan Officer Summit Lending

After multiple lender denials, a Hollywood actor and writer secured a $1.1M home loan with Jackie Barikhan and closed in just 17 days.

"This is exactly why alternative documentation and asset-based lending programs exist," ” — Jackie Barikhan

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackie Barikhan of Summit Lending recently helped a Hollywood actor and writer achieve homeownership by securing financing for a $1.1 million home purchase, despite previous denials from other lenders due to inconsistent income documentation.The borrower, a creative professional with multiple income sources common in the entertainment industry, had strong financial assets and excellent credit but faced challenges qualifying through traditional underwriting methods that relied heavily on predictable employment income.After another lender was unable to successfully close the transaction, Barikhan stepped in, restructured the loan strategy, and successfully closed the purchase in just 2 weeks and 3 days, helping the borrower meet critical contract deadlines.Alternative Qualification Strategy for Entertainment Industry ProfessionalsMany actors, writers, producers, freelancers, and self-employed professionals earn income through multiple projects, contracts, royalties, and commission-based opportunities. While these borrowers often maintain strong financial positions, their income can appear inconsistent under conventional mortgage guidelines.Using an asset-based income qualification strategy, Barikhan was able to help the borrower leverage their financial strength and qualify for the financing needed to purchase the home.Key Transaction Highlights• Purchase Price: $1,100,000• Down Payment: 20%• Credit Scores: 780+• Borrower Profile: Actor and Writer• Loan Strategy: Asset-Based Income Qualification• Previous Status: Denied by Other Lenders• Closing Time: 17 Days (2 Weeks and 3 Days)Fast Execution When Timing MattersIn competitive California housing markets, delayed financing can place home purchases at risk. After inheriting a stalled file from another lender, Barikhan and her team quickly reassessed the borrower's financial profile, implemented an alternative qualification strategy, and expedited underwriting to ensure a successful closing."This is exactly why alternative documentation and asset-based lending programs exist," said Jackie Barikhan. "Many successful borrowers don't fit neatly into traditional lending guidelines. By looking at the complete financial picture rather than just one income source, we were able to help this client achieve their homeownership goals and close quickly."Helping Self-Employed and Creative Professionals Secure FinancingBarikhan specializes in helping self-employed borrowers, entrepreneurs, investors, entertainers, and high-net-worth clients secure financing through jumbo loans, bank statement loans , asset-based lending, DSCR loans , and other alternative documentation mortgage programs.With more than $500 million in funded loans and over 20 years of lending experience, Jackie Barikhan continues to provide strategic mortgage solutions for borrowers who may not qualify through traditional underwriting methods.For more information, visit www.mylenderjackie.com

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