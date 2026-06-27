Major Child Safety, Law Enforcement Groups Call on Congress to Pass James T. Woods Act as Part of the NDAA

BUTLER COUNTY, IOWA – Child safety, law enforcement and technology organizations are applauding U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) for attaching the James T. Woods Act as part of a bipartisan crime package in the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act.

The James T. Woods Act would revamp outdated federal sentencing guidelines, that have allowed some of the worst offenders to skate by with lighter sentences. The bipartisan bill would also criminalize sextortion and combat violent online criminal networks, like ‘764,’ who coerce children into violent or suicidal acts. Children in all 50 states have been harmed or killed as a result of online child exploitation, including sextortion and violent online networks. Over two dozen law enforcement and child safety organizations have endorsed the bill.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Thorn:

“Thorn is proud to support the James T. Woods Act. This legislative package would ensure that we have strong federal statutes and guidelines to address the rapidly growing threats of sexual extortion of minors and sadistic online exploitation (SOE) networks. Thorn's recent research has shown that an alarming 1 in 5 teens reported experiencing sextortion, with 1 in 7 of these sextortion victims reporting that they engaged in self-harm due to their experience. These harms are impacting countless American children right now. We applaud Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Durbin for their leadership with the James T. Woods Act and hope to see it signed into law this year.”

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), Vice President of Public Policy Stefan Turkheimer:

“With technology moving faster than ever, predators are finding new ways to exploit kids. It’s time for U.S. law to catch up with these new forms of child exploitation. The James T. Woods Act is a crucial step to bring our laws into the present and ensure accountability for predators is not lost to the past. We’re pleased to see this legislation included in the NDAA, because its passage would mean survivors of tech-enabled child sexual abuse have the paths to justice they deserve.”

National Center for Victims of Crime, Chief Executive Officer Renée Williams:

“We’re grateful to Sens. Grassley and Durbin for taking steps to protect children and hold wrongdoers accountable. This type of regulation is needed urgently because technology is outpacing safeguards, putting children at risk of exploitation and coercion online. Sextortion is harmful, and it’s especially troubling when children become victims. Parents should not have to worry about their kids being exploited every time they use technology that’s intended to connect and educate.”

The Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) Center for Combating Human Trafficking:

“CPAC was proud to support the introduction of the James T. Woods Act, critical legislation that will strengthen accountability in the digital age, disrupt criminal networks, and equip law enforcement with the tools needed to shut down the digital pipelines that enable abuse. We strongly support Chairman Grassley’s efforts to advance this important public safety measure as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. Now is the time to prioritize the safety of the next generation, put survivors first, and ensure offenders are held fully accountable for their crimes.”

The National District Attorneys Association (NDAA):

“The NDAA strongly supports the bipartisan package lead by Senate Judiciary Chair Grassley and Ranking Member Durbin to advance legislation that will keep our communities safe as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. NDAA commends the inclusion of the James T. Woods Act, a collection of child safety provisions that we see as necessary to address the exploitation of children online. The bill would provide critical updates to federal law, ensure that offenders are appropriately charged, and enable law enforcement to intervene before serious offenses occur. Collectively, this package addresses several of NDAA’s top legislative priorities, and we urge it to be included in this year’s [National] Defense Authorization Act.”

The National Criminal Justice Training Center:

“By passing these protections, we honor the memory of James T. Woods, who tragically lost his life to online sextortion. This legislation also addresses modern online dangers by criminalizing sadistic extortion and updating the outdated sentencing guidelines for offenders. James and the countless others affected by these crimes deserve greater protection, and this legislation serves as a critical step toward ending online exploitation.”

Right on Crime:

"An effective justice system is measured by how well it protects its most vulnerable, and no responsibility is more important than safeguarding our children. The James T. Woods Act modernizes our laws to confront evolving threats, targets those who exploit children, and reinforces a fundamental principle: anyone who harms the innocent will be held accountable.”

Internet Works, Executive Director Peter Chandler:

“Internet Works is glad to see the James T. Woods Act, including the ECCHO Act and Stop Sextortion Act, advance as part of the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. Right-sizing technology policy ensures we can protect users and hold bad actors accountable without unnecessarily burdening the Middle Tech companies that drive competition and innovation online. We thank Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Durbin for their bipartisan leadership in advancing legislation that strengthens protections for kids while preserving the open, innovative nature of the Internet.”

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