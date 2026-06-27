What They Are Saying: Support Grows for Chairman Boozman’s Farm Bill 2.0 Discussion Draft

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) released the discussion draft for Farm Bill 2.0 on Tuesday. Built for the people who feed America, the proposal delivers more certainty for farm families, rural communities and the nation’s food supply. Agriculture leaders from across the country are applauding the Senate plan.

Here’s what they’re saying:

“We appreciate Chairman Boozman for working with us to write a Farm Bill that is all about supporting the farmers and ranchers who ensure Americans continue to have access to the highest-quality, lowest-cost food supply in the world. This legislation builds on our long-term priorities of strengthening the farm safety net, advancing ag research and securing market access for our producers. At the same time, the Farm Bill includes legislation I introduced to address key issues in farm country, including the need for greater fertilizer storage and handling capacity and increased access to capital. I look forward to moving this legislation forward and passing a strong Farm Bill that maintains our nation’s network for family farms and ranches.” –Senator John Hoeven (R-ND)

“The release of the Farm Bill 2.0 discussion draft is an important step toward getting the Senate to pass a much-needed and complete farm bill that builds on the ag wins in last year’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act. There have been significant economic and global changes since the 2018 Farm Bill was enacted, and there is an urgent need for us to give our farmers and rural communities the new tools and certainty they need to compete and grow. I know that’s what producers in Mississippi and from around the country have told me for a long time.” –Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

“This farm bill is built for the people who feed, fuel, and clothe America, and modernizes the programs that farmers and ranchers rely on every day. This language continues the work we started last year in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, and we are moving in the right direction to get the job done for America’s farmers and ranchers. The proposal secures crucial Kansas priorities we’ve championed, from conservation and research to rural development and precision agriculture. While there is still more work ahead, this draft provides a strong foundation for American agriculture.” –Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS)

“Producers in Nebraska and across the country are working under an outdated Farm Bill. We got a large portion of it done in the Working Families Tax Cuts, but we need to finish the job. I thank Chairman Boozman for his leadership and working with me to secure some real victories for our farmers and ranchers.” –Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)

“I am encouraged to see Chairman Boozman release a Farm Bill draft that builds on many of the priorities Senate Republicans fought to secure in the Working Families Tax Cut Act. I am proud the draft includes my proposals to crack down on foreign adversaries purchasing American farmland, increase transparency and accountability in SNAP, expand local meat processing options, and prohibit taxpayer dollars from funding research in countries of concern like China and Iran. As the committee moves toward a markup, I remain focused on securing a fix to Proposition 12, which allows liberal activists in California to impose mandates on farmers across the country, and permanent, year-round access to E15 so consumers have cheaper options at the pump and farmers have stronger markets for the crops they grow. This announcement is an important step forward, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to strengthen it and deliver the certainty, stability, and support rural America deserves.” –Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

“I applaud Chairman Boozman and his team for their continued efforts to support producers and rural America through a full, five-year farm bill. I am encouraged to see the Senate build on the bipartisan momentum we began in the House of Representatives with the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026. It has never been more apparent that our country needs modern farm policy that finishes the work we started last summer with the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. I look forward to working with Chairman Boozman and getting a farm bill to President Trump’s desk soon.” –House Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson (PA-15)

“Farm Bureau appreciates Sen. Boozman’s work to move a farm bill forward in the Senate. The bill text provides important support for farm families. The benefits include improved access to credit, expanded investments in specialty crops, increased transparency in fertilizer markets, and enhanced research and conservation programs. The discussion draft is a good first step and provides a solid foundation that Farm Bureau will work to improve upon as the Senate moves toward markup. In October 2025, Farm Bureau sent letters to President Trump and congressional leaders emphasizing the severe economic pressures facing America’s farmers and ranchers and highlighting actions that should be taken to improve economic conditions in rural America. While we have seen meaningful progress, more action is needed from Congress to ensure farmers can continue to supply dinner for families across America. We look forward to working with the chairman and members of Congress to address three top priorities not included in this farm bill draft, which are needed to help farmers through the current multiyear downturn in the farm economy. They include providing economic aid to help farmers struggling with historic inflation, protecting interstate commerce from a patchwork of state laws, and approving the sale of E15 blended fuel year-round, which would be a win-win for farmers and consumers. Farmers appreciate President Trump’s call for congressional action on E15 and economic aid and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins repeatedly highlighting the need to protect interstate commerce, in addition to the need for aid and E15. We urge the Senate to quickly pass a bipartisan farm bill, and with the same sense of urgency, Congress must work together to address these additional priorities. It’s time to deliver solutions to America’s farmers and ranchers.” –American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall

“Farmers and ranchers have waited far too long for a full, five-year farm bill, and Congress must deliver certainty as producers face a tough farm economy with high input costs, low commodity prices and ongoing weather challenges. We value the strong focus on animal health provisions included in the bill as we combat the threat of New World screwworm, as well as the bill’s efforts to strengthen the farm safety net, support conservation efforts, invest in rural communities and enhance the resilience of Texas agriculture. These are key priorities for Texas Farm Bureau and the farmers and ranchers we represent. Texas Farm Bureau urges the U.S. Senate to move quickly to advance this bill and begin conference with the U.S. House of Representatives so a final product can reach the president’s desk as soon as possible. Farmers and ranchers needed a new, full farm bill years ago, and they cannot afford any further delay.” –Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening

“Arkansas farmers and ranchers appreciate Sen. John Boozman and the Senate Agriculture Committee for releasing a farm bill proposal that strengthens the farm safety net and addresses the challenges facing agriculture and rural communities. We urge Congress to build on this momentum and deliver meaningful economic assistance, especially for row crop and specialty crop farmers who face historically difficult economic conditions.” –Arkansas Farm Bureau President Dan Wright

“We appreciate Chairman Boozman for developing this discussion draft during a critical time on our farms, Cotton producers and farm families across the country are navigating sustained price pressure, high input costs, and ongoing market uncertainty. This draft legislation strengthens the farm safety net, sharpens risk management tools, sustains key research, expands trade opportunities, and reinvests in the long-term success of rural America.” –NCC Chairman Nathan Reed

“As we approach the anniversary of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, it is important that we build upon those investments and work to provide certainty and reauthorize the remaining provisions of the farm bill, and we thank Senator Boozman for moving the debate forward. The Agricultural Act of 2026 includes provisions that would prioritize U.S. commodities, like rice, in food aid; support fertilizer research and on farm storage; support voluntary, incentive-based, and locally led conservation; and modernize the current limits on Farm Service Agency ownership and operating loans.” –USA Rice Chair Keith Glover

“Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Boozman’s Farm Bill prioritizes dairy, including increasing access to nutritious dairy foods for SNAP families through targeted incentives, strengthening key programs and providing certainty to American agricultural communities. The Senate Farm Bill’s dairy nutrition incentives broaden existing SNAP incentives beyond non-fat (skim) and low-fat (1%) milk to include whole and reduced-fat (2%) milk, as well as certain cheeses, limited-sugar yogurt and cultured dairy foods, helping stretch SNAP dollars for participating families. The bill also permanently authorizes Mandatory Cost Surveys and the Dairy Forward Pricing Program and provides much-needed certainty for dairy farmers and the broader agricultural sector through a five-year Farm Bill. IDFA thanks Chairman Boozman for taking this step and encourages lawmakers to build on this progress as the Senate Agriculture Committee prepares for markup and works to finalize a bipartisan Farm Bill this year.” -Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association

“Farm Credit commends Chairman Boozman and the staff of the Senate Agriculture Committee for their work to advance a five-year Farm Bill. Today’s discussion draft contains many important provisions for agriculture and is a strong step toward providing policy certainty for America’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities. Farm Credit looks forward to working with Chairman Boozman, Ranking Member Klobuchar, and committee members on both sides of the aisle to ensure the final bill includes key measures that strengthen Farm Credit's ability to support rural communities and agriculture, especially amid a challenging agricultural economy. We urge the Senate Agriculture Committee to maintain this momentum to deliver a Farm Bill, and we stand ready to support as final text is released and the Committee moves to markup.” – Farm Credit Council President and CEO Christy Seyfert

“Soybean farmers need the certainty and stability that only a five-year farm bill can provide. We appreciate Chairman Boozman and the Senate Agriculture Committee for developing a framework that recognizes the challenges facing agriculture and includes several priorities important to U.S. soybean producers. We look forward to reviewing the draft legislation and working with lawmakers as the farm bill process moves forward.” –ASA President Scott Metzger

“National Sorghum Producers appreciates Chairman Boozman’s leadership in moving the farm bill process forward and his continued commitment to America’s farmers and ranchers. Sorghum producers need the certainty of a strong farm bill as they navigate tight margins, high input costs, weather challenges and uncertain markets. NSP is grateful for the continued bipartisan support of sorghum producers, rural communities and the future of American agriculture.” –National Sorghum Producers

“IFPA thanks Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman for taking an important step toward advancing a five-year Farm Bill and building on the momentum generated by the House’s passage of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 in May. Specialty crop growers operate on the front lines of many of the challenges facing agriculture today, from extreme weather and pest pressures to labor constraints and supply chain disruptions. A Farm Bill that recognizes these unique challenges is critical to supporting America’s fresh produce growers and maintaining a resilient domestic food supply. IFPA appreciates the Committee’s continued focus on supporting specialty crop production, research, and market development to bolster the competitiveness of this vital sector. As the legislative process moves forward, IFPA looks forward to working with lawmakers to build on this discussion draft by strengthening the Specialty Crop Emergency Assistance Framework and enhancing programs that support the increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to build healthier diets for Americans.” –International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

“Riceland Foods applauds Chairman Boozman and the Senate Agriculture Committee for advancing the Farm Bill and releasing the Agricultural Act of 2026. This is an important next step as Congress looks to provide long term certainty and build onto the improvements that were made under the Working Families Tax Cut Act, known to many as the One Big Beautiful Bill. We encourage Congress to work together to advance a modern, bipartisan farm bill that supports farmers and ensures a strong and reliable U.S. food supply.” –Rich Hillman, Riceland Foods Chairman

“The U.S. Rice Producers Association proudly supports the Senate Agriculture Committee's Farm Bill 2.0. USRPA commends the specific focus on the domestic competitiveness of U.S.-grown commodities, as the American rice industry is particularly sensitive to unfair foreign trade practices and market-distorting activities. USRPA applauds the Committee’s efforts to build on successful U.S. farm and food policy.” –U.S. Rice Producers Association

“Senator Boozman’s Farm Bill proposal includes several provisions that directly address challenges facing Arkansas cattle producers. From strengthening disaster programs and supporting rural veterinarians to investing in research on emerging livestock diseases like theileria and improving foreign animal disease preparedness, these policies help ensure producers have the tools they need to continue feeding our country.” –Don Hubbell, Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association President

“This Farm Bill text is a strong commitment to America’s farmers and the communities where we live and work. Catfish farmers appreciate the focus on resiliency, risk management, and the promotion of U.S. agriculture products like farm-raised catfish. We thank Chairman Boozman and the Senate Agriculture committee members who are working ensure our industry remains competitive and sustainable for generations to come.” –Chad Causey, EVP, Catfish Farmers of America

“CropLife America (CLA) applauds Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman for his leadership on behalf of American agriculture in releasing the Senate farm bill discussion draft. We are pleased that the draft includes a provision extending the deadline for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) pesticide registration review process. This extension provides EPA additional time to continue conducting thorough, science-based reviews while maintaining the regulatory certainty that farmers and innovators need to succeed in the battle against weeds, pests, and diseases. CLA looks forward to working with Congress to pass a farm bill that supports U.S. agriculture, food security, and rural communities.” –CropLife America

“The Farm Bill is the most important mechanism for delivering private, working land conservation in America. The robust conservation title proposed by Senator Boozman is critical to maintain voluntary, incentive-based land stewardship that helps to sustain rural communities. Farmers, ranchers, sportsmen and society benefit from private lands that provide wildlife habitat and clean water. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also strongly supports the establishment of a Forest Conservation Easement Program (FCEP) in the Farm Bill. Building off the established model for Agriculture Conservation Easements, FCEP can be a powerful tool for keeping America’s working private forest intact and providing habitat, economic and ecological benefits. Together with other reforms aimed at federal forests, including the Cottonwood Fix and categorical exclusions expansion, this legislation contains many of RMEF’s top priorities, and we encourage the Senate to pass this bill as soon as possible.” –Ryan Bronson, Director of Government Affairs, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

“The National Wild Turkey Federation applauds Chairman Boozman and the Senate Agriculture Committee staff for their commitment to ensuring that water, soil, and wildlife remain top priorities in The Agricultural Act of 2026 (Farm Bill 2.0), while continuing to provide vital support to farmers, ranchers, and forest owners across the country. We look forward to continuing our work with the Committee and to seeing a Farm Bill enacted this year.” –Matt Lindler, Director of Government Affairs, National Wild Turkey Federation

“The National Potato Council thanks Chairman Boozman for his leadership in continuing the momentum for reauthorization of the Farm Bill. We are hopeful that meaningful discussions will be generated by today’s release and result in a broadly supported bill being reported to the Senate floor this summer. In particular, we thank the Chairman for recognizing the imperative of specialty crop economic relief and his common-sense framework for delivering vital resources to America’s family-owned potato farms.” –NPC CEO Kam Quarles

“The Senate Farm Bill proposal released today would provide much-needed assurances for U.S. dairy exporters. USDEC thanks Chairman Boozman and Senate Agriculture Committee members for including key provisions to eliminate dairy export barriers and expand international market opportunities. The legislation features important protections for our right to use common cheese names like ‘parmesan’ and ‘feta’ in export markets and redesignation of critical export promotion investments to existing Farm Bill programs. We encourage the Senate to quickly advance the bill into law.” –USDEC President and CEO Krysta Harden

“We appreciate Chairman Boozman for recognizing the importance of America’s agricultural bioeconomy in the Senate Farm Bill discussion draft. Strengthening USDA’s BioPreferred Program, improving existing loan programs, and other provisions will help expand markets for American-grown feedstocks, support rural manufacturing jobs, and bring more U.S.-made biobased products to consumers and federal purchasers. PBPC urges lawmakers to preserve these provisions and continue advancing policies that improve federal procurement, support consistent terminology, strengthen market data, and help scale domestic biobased manufacturing. This farm bill is a critical opportunity to invest in American innovation, resilient supply chains, and new economic opportunities for farmers and rural communities. The growing American ag bioeconomy needs certainty to encourage continued investment and innovation. We look forward to a Senate Farm Bill process that advances bipartisan policies that support rural America and strengthen U.S. competitiveness and security.” –Plant Based Products Council Executive Director James Glueck

“The American Sheep Industry (ASI) applauds Chairman Boozman’s draft proposal and the Committee’s efforts to reauthorize a new five-year farm bill which provides the predictability and certainty our producers need. Sheep producers, like all of agriculture, rely on stable farm policy to make long-term business decisions. This bill includes important provisions to strengthen trade promotion, conservation, research, and animal health that will benefit the livestock industry. ASI greatly appreciates the Committee’s inclusion of language for USDA to conduct a feasibility study of a risk management product for lamb producers to protect our farmers and ranchers against market and input volatility. As the legislative process continues, we look forward to working with Congress and support a stable and forward-looking farm bill that will help ensure producers can continue to supply high-quality American lamb and wool.” –American Sheep Industry President Ben Lehfeldt

“The Farm Bill is one of the most important tools Congress has to strengthen American agriculture, expand markets for farmers, and reinforce U.S. leadership in the growing ag bioeconomy,” said Bode. “CRA applauds Chairman Boozman for advancing bipartisan policies that support innovation in biomanufacturing, strengthen demand for American agricultural feedstocks, and help ensure farmers can benefit from emerging domestic and global market opportunities. These investments will support rural economic growth, encourage private-sector innovation, and enhance the competitiveness of U.S. agriculture. We look forward to continued work in the Senate to pass a bipartisan five-year Farm Bill that delivers lasting benefits for farmers, manufacturers, and rural communities.” –Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode

“U.S. farmers, ranchers and food manufacturers face an ever-increasing threat to their right to use common food and beverage terms like ‘parmesan,’ ‘bologna’ and ‘chateau’ in export markets. The Senate Farm Bill proposal released today includes a bipartisan provision to counter the European Union’s abuse of geographical indications to restrict generic names globally. CCFN thanks Chairman Boozman for including the SAFETY Act that complements the Administration’s ongoing work to secure commitments through reciprocal trade negotiations for our trading partners to preserve common name access in perpetuity. We appreciate Majority Leader Thune and Senators Baldwin, Marshall and Smith for their leadership in introducing the SAFETY Act that would establish a long-term U.S. policy of protecting our exporters’ rights and are encouraged to see the measure featured as a Farm Bill priority. We look forward to working with the Senate as the legislation moves forward into law.” –CCFN Executive Director Jaime Castaneda

“Fishing communities have spent years making the case that seafood belongs in America's food policy Conversations. We appreciate Chairman Boozman and Senate Agriculture Committee staff for listening, engaging directly with fishermen from around the country, tackling complex issues, and taking meaningful steps to elevate American commercial fisheries and seafood within the Farm Bill. The bill text released today reflects the growing recognition that fishing communities are an important part of America's food system and deserve a seat at the table in policies that shape its future.” –Noah Oppenheim, Coordinator of the Fishing Communities Coalition.

“Texas citrus and vegetable growers strongly support moving a new farm bill forward. Our producers are facing rising labor costs, water shortages, pest and disease threats, weather disasters, increasing foreign import pressure, and market conditions that too often fail to reflect the true cost of producing food in the United States. Specialty crops may not always fit neatly into traditional farm program structures, but fruits and vegetables are essential to American food security, public health, rural jobs, and domestic agricultural capacity. We are especially encouraged by the Senate draft’s inclusion of provisions important to citrus and specialty crop producers.” –Dale Murden President & CEO, Texas Citrus Mutual and Texas Vegetable Association President

“AmericanHort applauds Chairman John Boozman for releasing the Senate Agriculture Committee’s 2026 Farm Bill discussion draft, which includes provisions that will benefit the horticulture industry and specialty crop growers. We thank Chairman Boozman, the Committee, and staff for their hard work on this important effort. AmericanHort looks forward to a bipartisan Farm Bill advancing out of Committee, a long-overdue outcome for American farmers and growers.” –Matt Mika, Vice President, AmericanHort

“The Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau (CIRB) applauds the Committee’s willingness to address regulatory challenges and implement key policy changes to improve the farmer’s crop insurance experience while strengthening the public-private partnership that makes crop insurance the most efficient and effective delivery of assistance to farmers. Crop insurance remains the most utilized risk management tool for America’s farmers and ranchers, and CIRB remains committed to working with members on both sides of the aisle to advance a farm bill that protects and improves this critical part of the farm safety net.” –Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau

“America’s farmers and rural communities need the certainty of a modern Farm Bill. We appreciate Chairman Boozman’s leadership in keeping this process moving forward and developing a comprehensive proposal focused on the people who feed and fuel America. We look forward to Congress working across party lines to build on this progress and deliver a bipartisan, five-year Farm Bill that supports agricultural productivity, strengthens rural economies, and keeps American agriculture competitive.” –CPDA President and CEO Terry Kippley

“Chairman Boozman’s proposed farm bill comes at a pivotal time for farmers and ranchers, and Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever commend him and his staff for their work on this critical legislation. We also thank Ranking Member Klobuchar and Majority Leader Thune for their tireless commitment to strengthening the Conservation Reserve Program. Rural America needs a farm bill, and we urge Congress to come together to pass a bipartisan bill that strengthens CRP and other voluntary, incentive-based conservation programs.” –Andrew Schmidt, director of government affairs for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever

“The Senate’s introduction of the Agricultural Act of 2026 is an important step towards providing the certainty America’s farmers, rural communities, and equipment manufacturers need. A strong and modern farm bill supports farm income, strengthens the agricultural supply chain, and ensures that agriculture continues to power the U.S. economy for decades to come. This bill supports the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, promotes long-term productivity, and helps ensure American agriculture remains competitive in a growing global market. It also plays a key role in sustaining hundreds of thousands of equipment manufacturing jobs tied to the agricultural economy.” –Association of Equipment Manufacturers Senior Vice President of Government and Industry Relations Kip Eideberg

“The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, led by Chairman John Boozman, and committee professional staff have demonstrated exceptional care and bipartisan efforts in presenting a bill that not only supports crucial U.S. agricultural programs, but also supports important priorities that advance pet and public health and protect responsible dog owners. AKC is also grateful to committee and staff leadership in avoiding extreme ‘feel-good’ proposals that could restrict or undermine responsible, science-based dog care and training practices.” –American Kennel Club



“The Western Peanut Growers Association (WPGA) is grateful to Chairman Boozman and the Senate Agriculture Committee for moving the ball forward on Farm Bill 2.0 following the House’s bipartisan passage of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026. WPGA remains deeply appreciative of the strong, bipartisan support for farm families facing unprecedented challenges, and urges Congress to complete the Farm Bill reauthorization process and provide greater certainty for farm families.” –Western Peanut Growers Association

"The Northarvest Bean Growers Association is greatly appreciative of the Senate Agriculture Committee and Chairman Boozman’s strong efforts on behalf of dry bean growers in the Midwest in the Agricultural Act of 2026. This measure continues the momentum after the House’s bipartisan passage of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, and builds on the key investments made in H.R. 1 of last Congress. Northarvest thanks Chairman Boozman’s inclusion of priorities key to dry bean growers, including laying the groundwork for an effective safety net for dry bean growers and addressing high stocks that are depressing our market. Northarvest also applauds the strong emphasis on U.S. food aid rather than cash aid. Northarvest is grateful for the strong, bipartisan support for dry edible beans and urges the Senate to move forward with a comprehensive Farm Bill for our farm families.” –Northarvest Bean Growers Association

“The Cotton Warehouse Association of America (CWAA) applauds the Senate Agriculture Committee and Chairman Boozman for the release of the Agricultural Act of 2026 following the bipartisan passage of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 in the House. Key provisions, including improvements to the marketing assistance loan and harvest incentives, are greatly appreciated by the nation’s warehousemen. CWAA is grateful for Congress’s continued bipartisan support for American agriculture and urges the Senate to move forward with a strong product that makes real strides for America’s farm families.” –Cotton Warehouse Association of America

“The Southwest Council of Agribusiness - a coalition of farmer and rancher organizations, Main Street businesses, and agricultural lenders across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas - is proud to lend our support for the Agricultural Act of 2026. SWCA is grateful for Chairman Boozman’s work to continue moving the Farm Bill forward after the House’s bipartisan passage of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 earlier this year. A strong, bipartisan Farm Bill will help farm and ranch families across the country, including the southwest, where we are continuing to face some very challenging conditions.” –Southwest Council of Agribusiness

“AED commends Chairman Boozman and the Senate Agriculture Committee for crafting a Farm Bill that provides much-needed certainty, support, and stability to farmers, ranchers, and rural America. Equipment dealers and manufacturers look forward to working with lawmakers to get a Farm Bill to the president’s desk as soon as possible.” –Associated Equipment Distributors President and CEO Brian P. McGuire

“The Land Trust Alliance commends Chairman Boozman for releasing Farm Bill text that reflects many of the Land Trust Alliance’s highest priorities, including retaining the historic investment in the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program and provisions that would allow more landowners to participate in ACEP by increasing the federal share to 60% for most transactions. The text recognizes land trusts’ expertise by granting certified land trusts a streamlined path to administer easements and minimize administrative burdens on the secretary. Together, these and other inclusions constitute a huge step toward providing consistency and certainty for landowners to leverage limited agency resources and grant flexibility that allows for the long-term care of easements. In addition, we applaud the committee's inclusion of a stand-alone Forest Conservation Easement Program with mandatory funding. This program will fill a critical gap in the conservation of working forested lands and help keep them intact and sustainably managed, providing numerous economic and environmental benefits to rural and urban communities. The Land Trust Alliance and its nearly 1,000 member land trusts recognize the importance of the Farm Bill in helping farmers, ranchers and foresters conserve and enhance their working lands, and we look forward to continuing to work with both the House and Senate to pass a bipartisan Farm Bill this year for the benefit of all Americans,” –Lori Faeth, senior director of government relations at the Land Trust Alliance

“Conservation easement programs are an important tool that should be available to all private forest owners. Combined with healthy markets for forest products, conservation easement programs help privately owned forests provide a full range of benefits to rural communities. These include both economic prosperity and maintaining healthy populations of common and at-risk species and the habitats they need. Smart legislation, like the Forest Conservation Easement Program, helps America’s private working forests continue to provide clean air and water, wildlife habitat, and good paying jobs in rural communities. We applaud Chairman Boozman for including this legislation in the Farm Bill,” –Dave Tenny, President and CEO of the National Alliance of Forest Owners.

“Privately owned forests conserve critically important landscapes, protect vital drinking-water watersheds, sequester millions of tons of carbon, and provide essential wildlife habitat. They also serve as an economic backbone for many rural communities. Yet, these forests are increasingly being converted to other uses. The Forest Conservation Easement Program is essential to ensuring these working forests remain intact and productive in perpetuity.” –Camille Green, conservation policy coordinator for Wildlife Mississippi.

“Keeping forests as forests has never been more critical, and we need all willing partners at the table. The Forest Conservation Easement Program expands the scope of possibility by embracing new opportunities for Tribes, land trusts, and local governments to steward working forests for water, wildlife, human health, and forest products. American Forests applauds Chairman Boozman as well as other champions for advancing bipartisan legislation that has the potential to significantly expand forest conservation across the country.” –Danielle Watson, senior director of policy at American Forests

“Forest conservation has been central to the Boone and Crockett Club’s mission since Theodore Roosevelt helped champion the Timberland Reserve Bill in 1891, establishing the principle of forests held in the public trust. While effective, voluntary, easement-based conservation programs exist for nearly every other habitat type, forests remain a notable exception. As pressures on America’s forests intensify and their importance to wildlife, clean water, and rural communities becomes increasingly clear; the Forest Conservation Easement Program is a timely and essential tool to conserve these lands for future generations.” –James L. Cummins, co-chairman of the Boone and Crockett Club Conservation Policy Committee

“Conservation easements are important, voluntary tools for preventing the conversion of forests to non-forest uses. We commend Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus Member and Chairman John Boozman, as well as the other Members of Congress who are championing this legislation, for including the Forest Conservation Easement Program in the Farm Bill to incentivize landowners to conserve forests and prevent fish and wildlife habitat fragmentation. CSF looks forward to working with Congress to advance FCEP to support the sustainable working forests across the country that provide critical access for sportsmen and women.” –John Culclasure, director of forest policy at the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation

“Over the next decade, we're projected to lose roughly one million acres of forestland each year to fragmentation and conversion. The Conservation Fund is dedicated to preserving working forests, which support local jobs and the rural tax base, by addressing the threat of forestland conversion to non-forest uses. We applaud U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., for providing an important, missing conservation tool for preserving working forests and look forward to continuing working with leaders in Congress to get this pragmatic and bipartisan FCEP solution enacted.” –Larry Selzer, President and CEO of The Conservation Fund

“The FCEP will be a monumental conservation tool in states that do not have funding programs for private forestland conservation. Many of our landowners cannot realize the tax benefits offered as the only financial incentive for conservation easements. FCEP also removes the burden on state and federal agencies, allowing local, accredited land trusts to engage with landowners and hold the deeded conservation easements.” –Alabama Forest Land Trust

“Forests and other natural systems are being lost and fragmented by changing land use demands. The Forest Conservation Easement Program provides a vital tool enabling willing landowners to protect important forests at risk from development, Forest birds — including the Golden-winged Warbler and Eastern Whip-poor-will — depend on healthy forests, and their numbers are declining. ABC applauds Senator John Boozman and Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar for including this important legislation in the Farm Bill.” –Mike Parr, President, American Bird Conservancy

“The Appalachian Mountain Club and communities throughout our region know firsthand how important working forests are for regional economies and how they enable generations of people to find meaningful, inspiring experiences in the outdoors. As forestland owners ourselves in northern Maine, we take seriously the responsibility of managing forests for the benefit of the environment and the economy. We recognize that FCEP is a critical tool to help protect our nation’s working forests for the well-being of people and the outdoors and we are pleased to see this widely-supported, effective program included in the Farm Bill.” –Nicole Zussman, president & CEO, Appalachian Mountain Club

“Forest loss and fragmentation threaten the congressionally identified values and experiences on the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. Protecting working forests is one of the most effective tools we have to safeguard the Trail’s landscape and viewshed while supporting rural economies, clean water, and wildlife habitat. We commend Chairman Boozman and Ranking Member Klobuchar for including the bipartisan Forest Conservation Easement Program in the Farm Bill.” –Katie Allen, director of landscape conservation, Appalachian Trail Conservancy

“Forests cover 49% of Kentucky. Approximately 88% of these forests are owned by private landowners. Working forests are crucial contributors to the economies of rural communities while also providing clean water, recreational activities, and critical wildlife habitat. The loss of forests by conversion for other uses is rampant. The FCEP will be an important and cost-effective tool to help preserve more working forests for future generations.” –Dr. Mark K. Wourms, president & chief executive officer, Bernheim Forest and Arboretum

“Legacy Land Conservancy supports the Forest Conservation Easement Program as an important part of keeping working forests as forests. Conserving forestland in Michigan protects the health of the Great Lakes watershed, safeguards drinking water across the basin, and supports a forest economy. As pressures on open space and natural areas continue to grow, this program will add another tool to help landowners align their conservation and property goals.” –Diana L. Kern, executive director, & Susan LaCroix, land protection director, Legacy Land Conservancy

“Forestland parcelization and development is the single largest existential threat to the economic well-being of the wood products industry. The Forest Conservation Easement Program will establish a strong foundation for the vertical integration of our industry by recognizing the value of private working forests and sustainable forest management plans resulting in long term economic stability to forest landowners, logging operators, and manufacturing facilities. We appreciate the leadership of U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in keeping forests forested.” –Tom Radovich, vice president, Minnesota Forest Industries

“Healthy, working forests are essential to sustaining bird populations, supporting rural economies, and protecting the clean water and outdoor recreation opportunities that communities depend on. The Forest Conservation Easement Program provides a valuable opportunity for landowners to conserve forests while keeping them productive and privately owned. Audubon applauds its inclusion in the Senate Farm Bill and the recognition that keeping forests as forests benefits birds, communities, and future generations.” –Felice Stadler, vice president of government affairs, National Audubon Society

“With 70% of Arkansas’s forests in private hands, conservation easements are one of the most powerful tools we have to protect what matters most—clean water, wildlife habitat, and the rural economies that depend on healthy forests. From the riparian corridors of the Illinois River to the working woodlands, the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust has placed thousands of acres of forest into permanent conservation through easements. A dedicated funding source for the acquisition of conservation easements on privately owned forests will increase the pace of conservation in one of the country's fastest growing metro areas. As land prices continue to soar, incentives like this will benefit both landowners and the communities in which they live.” –Grady Spann, executive director & CEO, Northwest Arkansas Land Trust

“Privately owned forests conserve critically important landscapes, protect vital watersheds many communities depend on for drinking water, sequester millions of tons of carbon, and provide habitats for wildlife species. They are also the economic lifeline for many rural communities. Yet, many of these lands are being converted from forests to other uses. The Forest Conservation Easement Program is essential to keeping many of these forests as forests in perpetuity.” –Jimmy Bullock, senior vice president, forest sustainability, Resource Management Service

“In New York and throughout the country, we are rapidly losing our forests. Privately owned forestland is especially vulnerable to subdivision and development pressures, which is why the Forest Conservation Easement Program is so important. By providing federal support for conservation, the program will help protect these forests so they can continue to improve water quality, provide wildlife habitat, sequester carbon, and much more. Scenic Hudson commends Chairman Boozman and Ranking Member Klobuchar for including this critically important legislation in the Senate Farm Bill.” –Pete Lopez, executive director of advocacy, policy & science, Scenic Hudson

“New England forests have long provided critical benefits, including clean drinking water, wildlife habitat and renewable wood products. We continue to lose 5,000 acres of forest annually in New Hampshire. Keeping forests as forests is an urgent priority to maintain our quality of life as we address climate change this century. As a land trust, the Forest Society would be able to conserve more forests more quickly through the Forest Conservation Easement Program.” –Jack Savage, president, Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests

“Voluntary conservation easements are our most durable tool for restoring, enhancing, and maintaining wildlife habitat on private land. FCEP will fill a gap in our easement programs, helping family forest owners benefit fish and wildlife while keeping working forests working.” –Joel Webster, chief conservation officer, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

“Trust for Public Land applauds Chairman Boozman for including the popular and bipartisan Forest Conservation Easement Program in his recently released Farm Bill. By strengthening NRCS’s ability to work with communities, FCEP will protect wildlife habitat, preserve public access, and sustain rural economies—while giving landowners flexible, proven options to conserve their forestlands for future generations.” –Myke Bybee, senior director of government relations, Trust for Public Land

“Forests are among Western New York's most valuable natural assets. They provide critical wildlife habitat, protect the quality of our drinking water, and offer countless opportunities for people to connect with nature. Programs like FCEP are essential to ensuring these forests remain healthy, intact, and protected for future generations.” –Marisa Riggi, executive director, Western New York Land Conservancy

“WPC has long supported a workable, working forest conservation easement program in the next Farm Bill. It would be a valuable and welcome addition to the suite of voluntary, private lands conservation programs and would benefit all Pennsylvanians by providing new tools for conservancies and land trusts to protect forestland in the commonwealth.” –Thomas D. Saunders, president and CEO, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy

“Working forests are a critically important, providing multiple benefits for wildlife, natural resources, recreational benefits, and economic support to rural communities, The Forest Conservation Easement Program (FCEP) will provide landowners new opportunities and tools to elevate their stewardship of forest lands. We applaud the inclusion of FCEP in the Senate Farm Bill and look forward to working with Congress to enact this important piece of legislation.” –Paul Johansen, chief of the wildlife resources section at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies

“NMPF thanks Chairman Boozman, Senate Agriculture Committee members, and their staffs for working to put together a farm bill that will bring greater certainty to producers. Dairy farmers look forward to working with senators to get this legislation passed and into conference with the already passed House bill, where lawmakers can craft the best legislation possible,” –NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud



“Agricultural innovation is essential to equip our farmers and ranchers with modernized tools to maintain America's agricultural leadership. Chairman Boozman and the Senate Agriculture Committee’s work toward advancing a future Farm Bill that prioritizes agricultural research and development is a step in the right direction.” –ClearPath Action CEO Jeremy Harrell

“The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance commends Chairman John Boozman and his staff for advancing the farm bill process. The discussion draft released today includes important provisions to strengthen the competitiveness of the family farms producing specialty crops across the United States. We look forward to working with members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee as the legislative process moves forward. At a time when growers are facing unprecedented economic challenges, enacting a full five-year farm bill is critical to the long-term sustainability of American agriculture and the communities specialty crop producers support.” –Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance

“USDA programs and agencies have a direct impact on cattle feeders, from guaranteed operating loans that support beginning producers to distributing vital market data that helps feeders manage risk. An updated farm bill can strengthen these tools while advancing free-market principles that encourage innovation, support rural economies, and help ensure American families and consumers around the world continue to have access to delicious, nutritious, and affordable beef. Additionally, the Agricultural Act of 2026, includes essential provisions such as animal disease prevention and management, disaster assistance, and trade promotion programs, providing the cattle industry with tools to fight natural disasters and unfair global competition.” –Beef Alliance Chairman Don Gales

“The Global Cold Chain Alliance supports the bipartisan Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 as a critical step toward providing American farmers, food producers, and agricultural supply chain partners with the long-term policy certainty they need. GCCA has long championed the inclusion of the FRIDGE Act in this legislation, recognizing that expanding cold chain capacity and infrastructure in developing markets is essential to growing U.S. agricultural exports and reducing food loss worldwide.” –Global Cold Chain Alliance

“The California Walnut Commission sincerely appreciates the dedication of Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and his team in crafting Farm Bill 2.0. This comprehensive legislation builds upon the foundation laid by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1), enacted last year, by advancing critical specialty crop programs, implementing important updates to disaster relief initiatives, and enhancing export promotion efforts. We are eager to collaborate with members of the Senate Agriculture Committee to move this legislation forward and strengthen support for America’s agricultural sector throughout the remainder of the 119th Congress. Farm Bill 2.0 represents a forward-thinking approach to addressing the unique needs of specialty crop producers and rural communities. We look forward to continued partnership and progress as these vital priorities are advanced.” –Robert Verloop, Chief Executive Officer of the California Walnut Commission

“The grower-owners of the cotton marketing cooperatives that comprise Amcot commend Chairman Boozman and his staff for their leadership in developing Farm Bill 2.0. This legislation builds on the significant investments made last year in H.R. 1 by strengthening the farm safety net, enhancing risk management tools, and expanding trade promotion efforts that are essential to the continued success of America’s cotton industry. It also advances key priorities for cotton producers, helping ensure stability and long-term competitiveness in a challenging global market. We look forward to working closely with the Committee to advance this legislation through the Senate and ultimately to the President’s desk.” –Amcot

“United Egg Producers (UEP) applauds Senate Agriculture, Forestry, and Nutrition Chair John Boozman for introducing the Senate Farm Bill 2.0. This legislation plays a critical role in strengthening our food system, supporting agricultural producers and rural America, and ensuring a safe and healthy egg industry for families across the country. At a time of continuing challenges for America’s egg farmers, the Farm Bill delivers essential tools and resources that promote a healthy egg industry and help farmers continue producing safe, high-quality, affordable eggs for families across the country. We thank Congressional leaders who worked diligently to advance this legislation and recognize the importance of maintaining strong, science-based, forward-looking farm policy. UEP looks forward to working with policymakers in the Senate to drive the advancement of bipartisan policies that support America's egg farmers and families across the country.” –Chad Gregory, president and CEO, United Egg Producers

“The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) thanks Chairman Boozman and the committee for introducing the Agricultural Act of 2026. With ongoing economic challenges facing the entire agricultural supply chain, timely action is essential to provide stability and certainty across rural America. In addition, addressing regulatory modernization for animal food ingredient reviews aligned with the Innovative Feed Enhancement and Economic Development Act will help ensure the U.S. animal food industry can bring forward safe, innovative solutions that improve animal health, strengthen food safety and enhance competition in the global marketplace. We encourage Congress to maintain this momentum and deliver a farm bill that reflects the needs of today’s agricultural industry.” –Constance Cullman, President and CEO, American Feed Industry Association

“I want to thank Chairman Boozman for his leadership in bringing a Senate farm bill forward. America's farmer cooperatives have long called for a completed farm bill that strengthens the farm safety net, expands access to capital, and supports the rural communities where our farmer-owners live and work. Chairman Boozman's draft is an important step toward finishing that job. We urge Chairman Boozman's Senate colleagues to come to the table, work through this discussion draft in good faith, and deliver a final bill that rural America deserves.” –Duane Simpson, President and CEO of NCFC

"The North American Blueberry Council (NABC) welcomes the release of the Senate Agriculture Committee’s Farm Bill 2.0 proposal and appreciates Chairman John Boozman’s leadership in moving the farm bill process forward. A new five-year farm bill is critical to providing blueberry growers and specialty crop producers with greater certainty, and Farm Bill 2.0 includes important provisions to strengthen the competitiveness of U.S. blueberries. These include improvements to the Tree Assistance Program and crop insurance options for blueberry growers, as well as increased support for USDA trade promotion programs that expand export opportunities around the world. NABC looks forward to working with the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, the House Agriculture Committee, and all of Congress to deliver a new farm bill for American agriculture." –Kasey Cronquist, NABC President

“The U.S. Peanut Federation applauds the release of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee's Farm Bill 2.0 discussion draft. This draft legislation includes significant provisions for the U.S. peanut industry, including updates to the Marketing Assistance Loan Program, increases in funding for market access and trade development, updates to farm ownership and operating loans, prioritizing peanut research, and more. We appreciate the hard work and leadership from Chairman John Boozman in working to finalize this Farm Bill, which will provide much-needed certainty for rural America.” –Jamie Brown, U.S. Peanut Federation Chairman

"The National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) strongly supports this new framework to strengthen health requirements to safeguard animal and public health from the risks associated with the importation of dogs into the United States. Thanks to the diligent work of the lead sponsors of the Healthy Dog Importation Act (HDIA), Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Tina Smith (D-MN), and a broad coalition of veterinary, livestock, and companion animal advocates, we are one step closer to protecting people and animals from the growing threat of dangerous pathogens that are transmitted into the United States via unchecked dog importation. The recent detections of New World screwworm in dogs is a reminder of the urgent need to impose this new framework expeditiously to protect animal agriculture, companion animals, and public health."

–Patti Strand, NAIA President and NAIA Co-Founder

"I applaud Chairman Boozman for his leadership in introducing the Agriculture Act of 2026 and for the bill's inclusion of S. 2436: The Healthy H2O Act. said Richard Mest, Strategic Affairs Officer for the Water Quality Association. "Healthy H2O will provide grants for water quality testing and certified treatment solutions for low-income families in rural America. WQA applauds the committee, the original sponsors of the legislation—Senators Susan Collins and Tammy Baldwin—and all supporters of the bill for their leadership in providing safe drinking water for all Americans." –Richard Mest, Strategic Affairs Officer for the Water Quality Association