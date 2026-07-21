Preservé® Breast Augmentation Advances Through Research, Surgeon Education, and Surgical Innovation

Mark D. Epstein, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon whose experience with Motiva® breast implants began in 2018 as a Principal Investigator in the U.S. FDA clinical trial. He has since performed 161 Preservé breast augmentation procedures and Dr. Mark D. Epstein demonstrates the Preservé breast augmentation technique during a surgeon education program. To date, he has trained 57 plastic surgeons through educational programs, workshops, and surgical training sessions. Dr. Mark D. Epstein performs a Preservé breast augmentation procedure utilizing tissue-preserving surgical principles developed through years of clinical experience with Motiva® breast implants. The Epstein Breast Preservation Channel Dilator, a specialized surgical instrument designed by Dr. Mark D. Epstein to facilitate atraumatic channel creation during the Preservé® breast augmentation procedure. The Motiva® Preservé™ Disposable Toolkit, developed to support the Preservé breast augmentation technique and its tissue-preserving surgical approach.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Mark D. Epstein, MD, FACS highlights eight years of Motiva® experience, 174 Preservé® procedures, and surgeon education.

My goal has always been to advance breast augmentation through thoughtful innovation, tissue preservation, surgeon education, and careful evaluation of clinical outcomes. Author:” — Mark D. Epstein, MD, FACS

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As plastic surgeons continue to seek techniques that minimize tissue disruption while maintaining excellent aesthetic outcomes, Preservébreast augmentation has emerged as a tissue-preserving approach utilizing Motivabreast implants. Among the physicians helping introduce and refine this technique in the United States is board-certified plastic surgeon Mark D. Epstein, MD, FACS , whose experience with Motiva technology began in May 2018.Dr. Epstein's involvement with Motiva spans every major stage of the technology's introduction into the United States. In 2018, he was selected as one of only 22 Principal Investigators in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clinical trial evaluating Motiva breast implants. Over the course of the study, he enrolled 73 patients, the highest enrollment among participating investigators, helping generate the clinical data that supported FDA approval of Motiva breast implants on September 26, 2024, the first new breast implant approval in the United States since February 2013.Following FDA approval, Dr. Epstein continued his work as an investigator in the Motiva post-approval study before being selected as one of the first 36 plastic surgeons in the United States to receive formal training in the Preservé breast augmentation technique.Today, Dr. Epstein has performed 174 Preservé breast augmentation procedures. His practice has become a destination for patients seeking tissue-preserving breast augmentation and an educational site for plastic surgeons interested in learning the technique.Preservé breast augmentation represents an evolution in breast enhancement by emphasizing preservation of native breast tissues while minimizing disruption of important anatomical structures during implant placement. The procedure combines advanced implant technology with refined surgical techniques intended to reduce tissue trauma while achieving natural-appearing aesthetic outcomes in appropriately selected patients.Throughout more than three decades in aesthetic plastic surgery, Dr. Epstein has focused on refining surgical techniques that seek to improve patient outcomes through thoughtful innovation, reduced tissue trauma, and enhanced recovery. That philosophy has guided his work from rapid-recovery breast augmentation protocols to his current efforts in tissue-preserving breast surgery."My involvement with Motiva has allowed me to observe the evolution of this technology from FDA clinical investigation to routine clinical practice," said Dr. Epstein. "Participating in the original clinical trial, the post-approval study, and now performing more than 170 Preservé procedures has been a unique opportunity to help evaluate how tissue-preserving surgical principles may benefit appropriately selected patients."Recognizing the need for instrumentation specifically designed to support tissue-preserving surgical techniques, Dr. Epstein created the Epstein Breast Preservation Channel Dilator , a specialized surgical instrument designed to facilitate atraumatic channel creation during Preservé breast augmentation. The instrument reflects his continuing commitment to advancing surgical technique through practical innovation.Education has become another important focus of Dr. Epstein's work. He serves as one of only twelve national Preservé trainers and has trained 62 plastic surgeons from fourteen states and the District of Columbia through educational programs, workshops, and surgical training sessions, sharing his clinical experience with colleagues from across the United States."As new surgical techniques emerge, careful evaluation, thoughtful innovation, and physician education are all essential," Dr. Epstein said. "I'm honored to contribute to the continued evolution of breast augmentation by sharing both my clinical experience and the lessons we've learned along the way."Dr. Epstein plans to continue evaluating clinical outcomes, expanding surgeon education programs, and developing innovations that further the principles of tissue preservation in aesthetic breast surgery.About Mark D. Epstein, MD, FACSMark D. Epstein, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon practicing in Hauppauge, New York. He is certified by both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Epstein's experience with Motiva breast implants began in May 2018 when he served as one of 22 Principal Investigators in the U.S. FDA clinical trial that led to approval of Motiva breast implants in the United States. He enrolled the highest number of patients in the study, subsequently served as an investigator in the Motiva post-approval study, was among the first 36 U.S. surgeons formally trained in the Preservé technique, serves as one of only six national Preservé trainers, has performed 174 Preservé breast augmentation procedures, trained 62 plastic surgeons, and created the Epstein Breast Preservation Channel Dilator to support tissue-preserving breast augmentation surgery. Dr. Epstein is a paid investigator in the Motiva U.S. FDA clinical trial and is compensated by Establishment Labs to train surgeons on the Preservé technique.For additional information, visit www.epsteinplasticsurgery.com

Introduction to Preserve Breast Augmentation by Motiva

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