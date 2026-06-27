Subcommittee to Hold Hearing on Implementation of the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025, Reconciliation, and Force Design 2028

Washington, D.C. – Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell (R-MS) announced that the Subcommittee will hold a hearing to examine the implementation of the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025, the Coast Guard funding provided under the 2025 reconciliation measure, as well as Force Design 2028. Members will receive an update on the Coast Guard’s progress in implementing various provisions of the laws. The hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in 2167 Rayburn House Office Building.

Witness List:

Vice Admiral Douglas Schofield, Chief of Staff, United States Coast Guard

Triana McNeil, Director, Homeland Security and Justice Programs, Government Accountability Office

More information about the hearing entitled, “Taking Account: Implementation of the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025, Reconciliation, and Force Design 2028,” including witness testimony and a link to the live webcast, will be posted here as it becomes available.