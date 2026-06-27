Board of Elections Meeting Notice - June 30, 2026

The Granville County Board of Elections (the “Board”) will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 4:00 pm at the Granville County Convention and Expo Center located at 4185 US Highway 15, Oxford, NC to consider and make a recommendation regarding dates and hours of operation for Early Voting for the November 2026 General Election.

Because the Board did not reach unanimous agreement on the number and location of Early Voting sites as required by G.S. 163-166.35, the number and location of Early Voting sites in the county will be determined by the State Board of Elections at a meeting that has not yet been scheduled. Accordingly, the dates and hours of operation approved by the Board at this meeting are provisional and will be contingent upon, and will apply to, the Plan for Implementation ultimately adopted by the State Board of Elections. The Board's approval of dates and hours at this meeting does not establish or approve any specific Early Voting site.